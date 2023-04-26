Hollywood’s Weirdest Trend – The Hofstra Chronicle





Every once in a while there comes a time when Hollywood tends to focus on some rather strange trends within the film industry. Over the years, audiences have seen cinematic trends such as desaturated coloring techniques, remakes of classic movies, and biopics based on late and iconic celebrities. However, one Hollywood trend trumps everything in terms of outright absurdity and unnecessary complexity: gritty, live-action adaptations of children’s entertainment. Now, that’s a pretty specific media area to focus on, but there are plenty of examples that argue for a legitimate trend in Hollywood in the 2000s and 2010s. The first major example of this type of media is Michael Bays, an over-the-top adaptation of the iconic Transformers franchise, which reinvigorated the popularity of the namesake toy lines after the first movie in 2007. Using the toys and previous animated TV shows like source material, Bay transformed the once colorful and joyful Transformers franchise into a dark and deeply serious collection of action films that completely changed the original franchise into something completely unrecognizable. With big names such as Shia LeBeouf and Megan Fox leading the project, the films became massive hits with audiences, spawning five sequels and one spin-off film. Although the films received mostly negative reviews from critics, Transformers quickly grew from a collection of relatively forgotten 1980s action toys to one of the highest-grossing film franchises in the entire universe. film history. So, was Transformers a one-time hit? Simply put: no. Of course, the success of the media adaptation trend of gritty kids can’t be discussed without considering the massively significant success of the Marvel franchise. While it’s hard to put Marvel movies under the lens of children’s media these days due to the franchise’s ubiquity in all walks of entertainment, we must remember that the source material for these juggernauts cinema is a type of media that children consume. fairly regularly: comics. It’s hard to believe that iconic, ultra-serious characters like Captain America and Iron Man started out as colorful, goofy cartoon superheroes before being transformed into the dark, brooding, badass characters we see on big screen. Some may think it’s a little odd that gritty kids’ media adaptations are successful, but the real question is, why do they succeed? Well, we have to recognize that nostalgic media is something that Hollywood has been cashing in on for generations, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to be used for major profit making anytime soon. Think franchises like Stranger Things, with its ’80s quirks, or the recent revival of Nickelodeon’s 2000s classic, iCarly. Both shows rely heavily on the audience they know tunes in to reminisce about simpler times from their childhoods. At the heart of these adaptations is always the desire to give people the impression that things are as before. It’s a payday for major movie companies to revive a franchise they know their audiences know, so why not continue with these easy money makers? But who knows? Maybe your childhood favorite is on the slate for a twisted live-action adaptation soon. In the era of Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle movies, anything is possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehofstrachronicle.com/category/arts-and-entertainment/2023/4/25/gritty-childrens-movies-hollywoods-strangest-trend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos