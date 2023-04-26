



PickleJar Holdings Hosted by Patrick Thomas, Nightly Program will spotlight country artists and music via the Cumulus Media and PickleJar platforms NASHVILLE, TN, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire jar of picklesthe leading live entertainment and artist payment platform, and Cumulus Media, an audio-focused media company that delivers premium content to more than a quarter of a billion people each month, today announced that it has partnered to create the daily country radio show, PickleJar Up All Night. Hosted by Patrick Thomas, formerly of the Big D and the Bubba Show, PickleJar Up All Night will feature emerging country artists, top country music and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with interviews and exclusive reports from artists. PickleJar Up All Night will air on Cumulus Medias Country stations in 47 US markets, including Nashville, Dallas and Detroit. The show will air live from Cumulus Medias WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from midnight to 5:00 a.m. ET and will air on Friday, May 5, 2023. True to the PickleJars #ArtistFirst mission, the program’s PickleJar Artist Spotlight segment will spotlight up-and-coming artists every hour, who will also be featured on the PickleJar Live app and the PickleJar + FAST channel. Plus, artists will appear in the studio to share with Thomas and listeners a behind-the-scenes look at their latest projects, new music, and more. Additionally, PickleJar Up All Night will host in-market events including concert series partnering with local venues to showcase new music from all over the country. Listeners will be able to interact with Patrick and show guests, enter to win contest giveaways and support local charitable causes through the PickleJar Live app. “This will be another first for the artists and fans of PickleJar,” said Jeff James, Managing Director and Co-Founder of PickleJar. “PickleJar is growing as a cultural force, and it’s a natural extension of our mission to help artists gain more exposure. Cumulus Media is an incredible partner who shares our vision. We’re thrilled to be able to offer programming premium to local listeners and music fans across the country.” The story continues Brian Philips, Chief Content Officer, Cumulus Media, said: PickleJar and Cumulus will meet at the intersection of emerging artists and enthusiastic audiences. Well, add to their platforms an ambitious range of artist-friendly extensions as we build a live, overnight community of passionate country fans from coast to coast. Well, give emerging artists from many parts of America, including those beyond Nashvillea, the chance to have their music appreciated. We also embrace PickleJars’ mission to unify every touchpoint of the fan experience and reward deserving artists. Country radio will always have a special place in this landscape, and Cumulus is proud to take the lead with PickleJar. For more information on PickleJar Up All Night, contact Kristian Barowsky, President of PickleJar, at [email protected] Join Patrick Thomas at [email protected]. About PickleJar Holdings PickleJar is a content-driven media network and live entertainment technology, unifying every touchpoint of the fan experience for emerging artists, midsize venues and global brands. The company’s payment technology, site-managed services and proprietary performance management tools are changing the way money is earned and moved in the entertainment industry. Leveraging our executive team’s expertise in the advertising and music industry, the company offers a suite of revenue-sharing services and programs to create direct engagement between artists and fans and increase Place and brand loyalty through the PickCoins rewards program for the new gratitude economy. Visit PickleJar.com to learn more about the company’s growing service platform designed to “monetize the moments.” About Cumulus Media Cumulus Media is an audio-focused media company that delivers premium content to more than a quarter of a billion people every month, wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 404 owned-and-operated radio stations in 85 markets; features national sports, news, talk and entertainment programming from iconic brands like the NFL, NCAA, Masters, CNN, AP, Academy of Country Music Awards and many other class partners worldwide among more than 9,400 affiliates. stations via Westwood One, America’s largest audio network; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of smart, entertaining and engaging original podcasts. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through digital, mobile, social and voice-enabled broadcast and on-demand platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to offer advertisers local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information, visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

