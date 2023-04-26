Actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96 – Deltaplex News





Harry Belafonterevolutionary actor and trusted confidant of another civil rights activist Martin Luther King Junior.died Tuesday morning at the age of 96. He died of congestive heart failure at his New York home with his wife, PamelaFrom his side. Born in Harlem, Belafonte started out as an actor before turning to music. His breakthrough album, 1956’s Calypso, featured his signature songs Jamaica Farewell and Day-O (Banana Boat Song). It was also the first LP record to sell over a million copies. In addition to his own music career, Belafonte has helped bring African stars like Hugues Masekela And Miriam Makeba to a global audience. Belafonte was also a key driver behind the No. 1 charity single We Are the World, which raised millions of dollars for famine relief in Africa. In 2022 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the Early Influence Award. Belafonte’s film career included starring roles in Carmen Jones, Uptown Saturday Night, and Island in the Sun. He also produced and scored the iconic hip-hop film Beat Street. He eventually became an EGOT winner, winning an Emmy, three Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony over the course of his career. A close friend and supporter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Belafonte was deeply involved in the civil rights movement, helping organize the 1963 March on Washington and funding the Freedom Rides. King called Belafonte’s commitment to the cause a powerful tactical weapon in the fight for civil rights. Belafonte devoted much of his life to philanthropy and humanitarian causes, serving as a Peace Corps adviser and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for the end of apartheid in South Africa and founding The Gathering for Justice to end racial inequality in the justice system. His many honors include the National Medal of Arts, Kennedy Center Honors, NAACP Spingarn Medal, and the Nelson Mandela Courage Award. Belafonte leaves behind four children sons David and girls Chari, Adrian And Gina; two stepchildren Sarah And Lindsey; and eight grandchildren. Copyright 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

