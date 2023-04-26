A play on the creation of “Jaws” swims to Broadway | Entertainment





NEW YORK (AP) A play about the making of the hit movie Jaws will soon take a huge bite out of Broadway. The shark is broken co-written and starring the son of one of the film’s stars, the late Robert Shaw will land on The Great White Way this summer, fitting for a part about a great white shark. It’s mostly a comedy. We delve into the serious elements, but our intention is to entertain, said Ian Shaw, who will play his father and whose theater credits include War Horse and Common at the National Theater and Much Ado About Nothing in the West End. The play is a behind-the-scenes look at the three main actors in Steven Spielberg’s film, Robert Shaw as the shark hunter Quint, Roy Scheider as the chief of police, and Richard Dreyfuss as the oceanographer. The three actors had a tense time, with many frustrating delays due to the mechanical shark malfunctioning. It was a grueling and difficult shoot, Shaw said. And there was a clash of personalities, especially between my father and Richard Dreyfuss. But it’s complicated because they were also friends sometimes. Shaw said the play, which played at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and in London, has been edited and reissued ahead of its Broadway arc, which will also be its Broadway debut. He has his family’s blessing to explore a complicated time for all three actors. In the play, they all face their demons and they don’t always do it brilliantly, he says. To a certain extent, I was dealing with the demon of my relationship with my father, and for me it was a good process. Jaws is credited with creating Hollywood blockbuster culture when it hit theaters in June 1975 and became the highest-grossing film of all time until Star Wars was released two years later. He also gave us the classic line You’ll need a bigger boat! and scared a lot of people to go swimming. One of the things I love about this movie is how you don’t know where it’s going to go next,” Shaw said. It goes from comedy to horror in the blink of an eye. And we tried to do that with the game. The Shark is Broken co-written by Shaw and Joseph Nixon, based on interviews and stories of the Shaw family, was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2022 Olivier Awards. It begins performances in New York on July 25 at the John Golden Theater under the direction of Guy Masterson. It comes to America on the heels of a musical about the making of Jaws. Bruce, based on Jaws screenwriter Carl Gottliebs’ 1975 memoir The Jaws Log, premiered at Seattle Rep in 2022. This musical named after the moniker of the mechanical shark centers on a young Spielberg dealing with bad weather, dangerous water, unfriendly locals, an exploding budget, endless delays and a very dysfunctional Bruce. to do Jaws. ___ Marc Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/entertainment/a-play-about-the-making-of-jaws-swims-toward-broadway/article_b4daccdf-88ef-53c3-b932-93a4bd263369.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos