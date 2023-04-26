Sarah Hyland plans the wedding of Vanessa Hudgens | Entertainment





Sarah Hyland helps Vanessa Hudgens plan her wedding. The 34-year-old actress is engaged to sports star Cole Tucker, and Sarah is helping the brunette beauty plan her big day. Sarah – who married Wells Adams in 2022 – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “She didn’t even have to hit me. I just went [to her place]I legitimately brought books.” Vanessa got engaged in Paris earlier this year, and Sarah wasted no time helping plan her wedding. The actress shared: “When she came back from Paris, I surprised her at her house…we surprised her with champagne and balloons, and I brought all my wedding books. “They were old, [they were] of my bridal magazines that I still had, you know, for 2019 when I got engaged.” Vanessa and Cole were first spotted together in November 2020. The actress – who made their romance Instagram official in 2021 – previously admitted the baseball star was “pretty perfect” for her. Reflecting on their romance, the Hollywood star told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “He’s just perfect for me. I’m [happy]. I am really. “I think it’s also really important to stay grateful for everything you have in life. I’ve made it a priority, and I feel like the magic just happened to happen. so much more.” Vanessa – who previously dated her former ‘High School Musical’ co-star Zac Efron between 2005 and 2010 – also revealed that they met under “very random” circumstances. Recalling their very first meeting, Vanessa shared, “Me and Cole met in a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yeah. Zoom, you gotta love it.”

