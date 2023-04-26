Primary Wave bets big on Bollywood with Times Music Deal





Photo credit: Sylwia Bartyzel Primary Wave Music announces a strategic partnership and investment in Times Music, India’s leading music company, in a deal valued at $100 million. Independent publisher Primary Wave Music has teamed up with India’s leading label and music publisher Times Music. The terms of the agreement involve a significant capital investment from Primary Wave in the business, providing resources for further investment in the Indian catalog to help accelerate the company’s global expansion. A subsidiary of the Times of India Group – which includes interests in print, radio, television, music streaming, digital platforms, events and out-of-home marketing – Times Music is considered a local major in India, with an iconic catalog of some of the country’s best films, pop, regional and spiritual songs and recordings. The company has benefited from a burst of digital streaming growth in India, with the overall Indian music market seeing 35% growth in 2022 to $319 million and substantial further growth forecast in 2023. Times Music is ready to invest significantly in Bollywood and South India. iconic Indian film music and catalogs. The partnership with Primary Wave offers a further step in expanding into international markets. Continuing to propel Times Music in capturing explosive growth for its artists, songwriters and management clients, this partnership will also provide Primary Wave, its artist roster and music catalog, an opportunity to be introduced in a major new global market across all platforms. At the heart of this partnership is the belief of both companies in the increasing globalization of music. Primary Wave will help the Times Music team find opportunities in the US, Europe and other global markets in A&R, Brand Sync, Film & TV and Marketing digital for Times Music’s catalog of iconic artists, recordings and songs. Primary Wave and Times Music will also invest in catalog opportunities in the Indian market, including film, non-film, regional and other iconic IPs, which will be part of its efforts to monetize Indian IP in international markets. “Times Music’s strategic partnership with Primary Wave is a proud moment for us at The Times Group,” said Vineet Jain, Chief Executive of The Times Group. “As the company moves forward into the next phase of its expansion into the broader entertainment space, we look forward to an exciting future with Larry Mestel and his incredible team at Primary Wave.” “Music is synonymous with India, and Times Music has built an incredible catalog with incredible global potential,” adds Mandar Thakur, COO of Times Music. “Our partnership with Primary Wave will allow us to further accelerate our catalog acquisition, acquire new music and reach global audiences.” “We look forward to working with Mandar and his entire team at Times Music, who are some of the best in the growing Indian music industry,” said Larry Mestel, CEO and Founder of Primary Wave Music. “They have built an amazing business using their creativity, tenacity and tremendous marketing skills, and we are honored to be their partners in India.” Mestel says emerging markets will become increasingly important sources of income for artists and society over the next decade. The company is in negotiations in Latin America and other Asian markets with similar deals, he said. The UN hasprojectedthat India will overtake China as the most populous country in the world this year. Additionally, IFPI reports that India climbed two ranks to become the world’s 14th largest music market and recorded the fastest growth in the top 20. India ranks 12th in the world in streaming , which accounted for 88% of the country’s total revenue in 2022.

