Derek Hough will present Symphony of Dance at the Hershey Theater





Following the sold-out success of Derek Live: the Tour, Derek Hough returns with a monumental experience for 2023 – Derek Hough Symphony of Dance will visit Hershey Theater Saturday November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com And www.Ticketmaster.com . From the EMMY-winning mind of Derek Hough, the live dance performance starring Hayley Erbert is the show dynamo’s first national tour in four years. The show features all-new, high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, stunning versatility and, as always, Dereks’ magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between. Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopezs All I Have Residency; Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour; creative direction of the GRAMMYs), will co-create, direct and oversee the choreography for the tour. Derek Hough Symphony of Dance kicks off September 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more . Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Tony Award-nominated and Drama Desk-Award-winning producer Greg Young of Mojave Ghost. He has produced award-winning shows on Broadway (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, The Illusionists, Little Women, Wait Until Dark), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit! Residency, Donny Osmond Residency). For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com Or www.DerekHough.com . ABOUT DEREK HOUGH Emmy Award-winning New York Times best-selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, when he was 11 years old. A three-time Emmy Award winner and twelve-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated male choreographer. in the history of the Television Academy. Hough has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously starred on the show as a professional dancer. Additionally, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges’ table for the NBC series World of Dance for four seasons. Hough can also add the bestselling author to his credits list. His memoir Taking the lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion was released in August 2014 and was quickly named to the prestigious New York Times Bestseller list for two non-consecutive periods, a rare feat. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency Derek Hough: No Limit in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. The critically acclaimed dance-centric show at The Venetian Resort takes fans on a journey through a true fusion of dance and music, as Hough explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa, hip hop and everything else.

