Entertainment
Did Elon Musk unwittingly expose his alt Twitter account, or are we being trolled again?
Oh hiiiiiii. We're back with another crunchy edition of our Tuesday Crunch.
With Early Stage behind us, we were focused on our upcoming Disrupt event and alexander just shared the agenda of the stage of the builders.
Our favorite story this morning was Rebecca admitting that she actually had fun at Fatboy Slims metaverse raveand now we’re sorry we missed it.
TechCrunch’s top 3
-
This is only a test: Yesterday, Elon Musk tweeted a photo from his Twitter account, which appeared to show that Musk was also logged into another account that looked like @ErmnMusk with the name Elon Test. Is this an engraver account? We do not know. Amanda see you.
-
Another car bites the dust: While other automakers say the more the merrier when it comes to building electric vehicles, General Motors is rushing a few of its models. Kirsten reports that GM is killing off both the Chevy Bolt and the Bolt EUV in favor of other electric vehicles.
-
take me to the moon: Aria And diviner monitored ispace, a Japanese company that attempted to land on the moon for the first time. Unfortunately, ispace lost contact with its lunar lander moments before landing.
Startups and VCs
Data is becoming as precious as water in precision farming, and Hydrosat aims to help deliver both a new set of Earth observation satellites, Stefanie reports. The company has raised a $20 million Series A funding round, including $5 million in non-dilutive fundingwhich should put the first two thermal infrared satellites into orbit.
Examine many industrial warehouses and you will see many cages. It’s an effective safety thing a way to make sure robots don’t accidentally hurt people. They are big, fast and made of metal. Were small, squishy and didn’t always look where we should, brian explain. It’s not a perfect solution, but it’s the best we’ve had in a long time until robotic security company Veo raised $29 million, with the help of Amazon, that is.
Big on AI news today. Here are a handful of tasty snacks for you:
Walter Thompson asked five investors to share candid advice for newbies and found that most aspiring founders probably aren’t ready to pitch an investor just yet.
If you haven’t talked to dozens of clients or created a contact spreadsheet for at least 25 investors who have backed companies like yours, for example, it’s too soon.
And if your team added AI to the pitch deck to make it more engaging, here’s more bad news: FOMO is gone, and due diligence is the new black.
Here are those who participated in Q&A with investors this month:
-
Rudina SeseriFounder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures
-
Patrick SalyerPartner, Mayfield Fund
-
Josh Constineventure capital partner, SignalFire
-
Alexa by TobelManaging Partner, Inspired Capital
-
Golden YoungPartner, GGV Capital
Three others from the TC+ team:
Tech Crunch+ is our membership program that helps founders and startup teams get a head start.
Big Tech inc.
Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp rolls out multi-device supportand users can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones, Ivan reports. Meta has been testing this feature since 2021.
In the meantime, Kyle writes that in search of safer text generation patterns, Nvidia released a toolkit called NeMo Guardrails to make AI-powered applications more accurate, appropriate, targeted and secure.
And we have five more for you:
|
