Entertainment
Shibani Kashyap: Hate wave for Bollywood is a shame, shouldn’t happen like this
Shibani Kashyap has several hits and popular songs under her belt and has fascinated fans for over two decades. On a rare occasion, Hindustan Times caught up with Shibani and her mother, Dr. Punam Kashyap, for an exclusive interview. The mother-daughter duo opened up about their love for music, how the singer sang a song for the first time while still on her mother’s lap, and more. (Read also | There are camps in Bollywood, they have their set singers: Shibani Kashyap)
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
Talking about how the industry has changed over the past few years, Shibani said, “Before, it was very Bollywood centric. If a singer hadn’t sung a song (in movies), she wouldn’t be not recognized as a recording singer. Now, what happened during the pandemic, (is) it gave the opportunity for many independent singers to release their songs without a film. (It was) just music for music’s sake. Music has really flourished in the last two years. We have artists like Prateek Kuhad, and many others, whose songs are topping the charts. It’s very encouraging.
She added, “It’s not easy for all singers to really get into Bollywood. I was lucky to have had a great experience with Bollywood as well. And I also maintained my career as a freelance musician. I’m not really I’m part of the rat race. I’m an independent music maker. I love collaborating with artists, but I’m also self-reliant – I can just make my own music and present it to the world. Every industry has its own challenges and Bollywood has been amplified so much. This kind of hate wave for Bollywood…it’s a shame. It shouldn’t be like this.”
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
She added that Bollywood is an important part of Indian identity outside the country. “When you go abroad, Bollywood is so loved. It’s really the pride of our country. When you go to countries like Uzbekistan or Egypt where I recently went for a show. Songs of Bollywood like Raj Kapoor’s Awara or Mithun Chakraborty’s Jimmy Jimmy are anthems. Bollywood has given us so much. There may have been ups and downs here. I must add again that I am not part of the frantic race. I make my own music and I’m happy to have my own set of fans and followers who have supported me for all these years.”
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
Shibani was in the nation’s capital to attend an award ceremony where she was accompanied by her mother, Dr. Punam Kashyap. Shibani also received the W20 Women Achievers award at the event. Asked when she first realized Shibani loved music, Punam said, “She was only a year and a few months old when we went to see a movie. It was a long time ago. a song – Chanda O Chanda (from the movie Lakhon Mein Ek). When we went out, she was on my lap and she was singing the song so well. Of course, she didn’t know the lyrics but the melody and everything was perfect. My husband and I had tears in our eyes and we were like ‘here we have a singer in our house’.”
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
When asked if the family resists Shibani making music her profession, Punam added, “Yes, to some extent. Yes of course. . We had resistance from my in-laws and husband initially because they were all old school of thought, but I knew I had to support her. And I did, in my quiet way. Talking about Shibani’s best quality, Punam said it was “humility and sincerity”.
Asked about the harshest criticism she received from her mother, Shibani also said that her mother Punam criticized the smallest of flaws in her music. “Every time I sing (my mother criticizes me in the harshest way). Let me tell you that she (mum) is a trained singer and has a doctorate in classical music. So even the slightest change in the sur gets the biggest flak from her.” Like all Shibani Kashyap fans, Punam said that Sajna Aa Bhi Ja (from 2003 movie (Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II) remains his favorite song that his daughter sang. Dr. Punam is an educationalist who is currently the director of education at the Delhi World Foundation and runs 65 schools under the foundation.
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
{{^userSubrated}} {{/userSubrated}}
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/music/shibani-kashyap-hate-wave-for-bollywood-is-a-pity-should-not-happen-like-that-101682473299245-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taliban kill mastermind of Kabul airport bombing that killed 13 US service members
- Shibani Kashyap: Hate wave for Bollywood is a shame, shouldn’t happen like this
- A Million Moms Are Going Crazy Over The Gay Men’s Wearhouse Ad
- Watch Google I/O 2023 London
- Sneeze season?Tips for Alleviating Seasonal Allergies
- China prepares for war with the West
- Did Elon Musk unwittingly expose his alt Twitter account, or are we being trolled again?
- Hockey leagues, figure skating, games: what’s on offer at the Ford Ice Center in Clarksville
- Alphabet sales rise unexpectedly in Q1 amid industry slowdown | Google
- Watch how Biden announced he’s running for president again
- Pulwama attack revelations come back to haunt Indian Prime Minister Modi – The Diplomat
- Honorary fate decided in November 2023, this is Jokowi’s plan