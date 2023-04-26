Shibani Kashyap: Hate wave for Bollywood is a shame, shouldn’t happen like this

Shibani Kashyap has several hits and popular songs under her belt and has fascinated fans for over two decades. On a rare occasion, Hindustan Times caught up with Shibani and her mother, Dr. Punam Kashyap, for an exclusive interview. The mother-daughter duo opened up about their love for music, how the singer sang a song for the first time while still on her mother’s lap, and more. (Read also | There are camps in Bollywood, they have their set singers: Shibani Kashyap)



Shibani Kashyap delivered several memorable songs.



Talking about how the industry has changed over the past few years, Shibani said, “Before, it was very Bollywood centric. If a singer hadn’t sung a song (in movies), she wouldn’t be not recognized as a recording singer. Now, what happened during the pandemic, (is) it gave the opportunity for many independent singers to release their songs without a film. (It was) just music for music’s sake. Music has really flourished in the last two years. We have artists like Prateek Kuhad, and many others, whose songs are topping the charts. It’s very encouraging.

She added, “It’s not easy for all singers to really get into Bollywood. I was lucky to have had a great experience with Bollywood as well. And I also maintained my career as a freelance musician. I’m not really I’m part of the rat race. I’m an independent music maker. I love collaborating with artists, but I’m also self-reliant – I can just make my own music and present it to the world. Every industry has its own challenges and Bollywood has been amplified so much. This kind of hate wave for Bollywood…it’s a shame. It shouldn’t be like this.”

She added that Bollywood is an important part of Indian identity outside the country. “When you go abroad, Bollywood is so loved. It’s really the pride of our country. When you go to countries like Uzbekistan or Egypt where I recently went for a show. Songs of Bollywood like Raj Kapoor’s Awara or Mithun Chakraborty’s Jimmy Jimmy are anthems. Bollywood has given us so much. There may have been ups and downs here. I must add again that I am not part of the frantic race. I make my own music and I’m happy to have my own set of fans and followers who have supported me for all these years.”

Shibani Kashyap (right) with her mother.



Shibani was in the nation’s capital to attend an award ceremony where she was accompanied by her mother, Dr. Punam Kashyap. Shibani also received the W20 Women Achievers award at the event. Asked when she first realized Shibani loved music, Punam said, “She was only a year and a few months old when we went to see a movie. It was a long time ago. a song – Chanda O Chanda (from the movie Lakhon Mein Ek). When we went out, she was on my lap and she was singing the song so well. Of course, she didn’t know the lyrics but the melody and everything was perfect. My husband and I had tears in our eyes and we were like ‘here we have a singer in our house’.”

When asked if the family resists Shibani making music her profession, Punam added, “Yes, to some extent. Yes of course. . We had resistance from my in-laws and husband initially because they were all old school of thought, but I knew I had to support her. And I did, in my quiet way. Talking about Shibani’s best quality, Punam said it was “humility and sincerity”.

Asked about the harshest criticism she received from her mother, Shibani also said that her mother Punam criticized the smallest of flaws in her music. “Every time I sing (my mother criticizes me in the harshest way). Let me tell you that she (mum) is a trained singer and has a doctorate in classical music. So even the slightest change in the sur gets the biggest flak from her.” Like all Shibani Kashyap fans, Punam said that Sajna Aa Bhi Ja (from 2003 movie (Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II) remains his favorite song that his daughter sang. Dr. Punam is an educationalist who is currently the director of education at the Delhi World Foundation and runs 65 schools under the foundation.

