22-year-old Canadian actor dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin





Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who underwent more than a dozen plastic surgeries to look like popular K-pop star Jimin, breathed his last in a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning (April 23). Unfortunately, he suffered from complications following the cosmetic procedures he underwent a few months ago. He was only 22 years old. His publicist, Eric Blake, spoke to DailyMail on Monday and shared that he spent more than $220,000 on 12 plastic surgeries so he could play the K-pop star for an American streaming network. On Saturday night, he had surgery to remove the jaw implants he received last November. Following the operation, which he knew was apparently risky, the actor developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died a few hours later. Blake further told the publication that Von Colucci moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to get into the music industry. He was working as an intern for one of South Korea’s Big Three entertainment companies. “It’s very tragic and very unfortunate,” says Blake, who began working with the young actor in March 2022. “He was very insecure about his appearance. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t didn’t like the shape of this one because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape that a lot of Asians have.” Last year he underwent major jaw surgery and, according to the publicist, he knew the risks. Blake says it was very difficult for the young actor to get assignments in South Korea and was often discriminated against because of his appearance. Under pressure, he decided to completely change his face and undergo risky surgeries. Von Colucci shot an eight-episode Korean drama series titled pretty liesnatively titled Coguimar, from June to December of last year. He played one of the main characters as an international student. While most details about the show are currently under wraps, it is set to air on a major US streaming network in October. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

