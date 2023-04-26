Tina Fey dazzles with wry humor in revival of Presidents Speakers series – The Cavalier Daily

An energetic crowd of students, alumni and fans waited patiently for the lights to go out and the spotlights to focus on two brightly colored red chairs. After two exciting opening acts, K-edge Dance Crew and the Cavalier Marching Band, these same Presidents welcomed the return of the Presidents Speakers series with university president Jim Ryan and writer, actor, producer and alum class of 1992 student Tina Fey.

Fey graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree in drama. She quickly put her degree to work, moving to Chicago to pursue a career in comedy. While in Chicago, Fey submitted scripts to Saturday Night Live, which eventually landed her a job. Since SNL, Fey has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, showcasing her writing and performing talents on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, creating the highly acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning show “30 Rock.” and producing many successful movies and TV shows.

So if someone doesn’t know you and they come to you and tell you, what do you do? What would you say? said Ryan.

Don’t worry, Fey said laughing. I’ll pay for what I hold back, leave me alone First I’d say I was a writer, for the most part And second I’d say maybe I was a comedian.

Since graduating, the famous alumna has returned virtually and in person to Charlottesville, speaking on Zoom to classes last semester and delivering the inaugural President Speakers series in 2013. Unfortunately, the series would take a two-year hiatus from 2020 to 2022, likely due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Presidents’ Lecture Series delivered an energetic return, supporting individual college arts programs and groups with the welcoming return of Fey.

The K-Edge Dance Crew and K-Pop Event interest dance group. They performed four choreographed dances with each member dressed in pastel blue, white and red. The large group of thirteen dancers impressively kept in sync with the rapid beat of each K-pop song.

After K-Edge, a wave of orange half-zip sweaters emerged from the side of the stage. The Cavalier Marching Band began with its classic hymns played at college sporting events. The highlight of the performance was when the band paid tribute to Fey by playing the comedy theme song 30 Rock.

To kick off the main event, Fey was introduced via video by Class of 2022 alumnus Micah Rucci, who recently made securities for his work as an SNL page. Rucci went on to praise Feys’ career and how she inspired Rucci to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Setting the stage for the comedian after Rucci’s video ended was a compilation of Feys’ most beloved movie and TV characters.

Feys’ talent and charisma shone throughout the event. Ryan’s questions revolved around her college life and her acting life and were infused with her sardonic wit. The event capitalized on school pride, with Fey being a concrete example of the opportunities to pursue a career in the arts.

In vivid detail, Fey recalled important resources and communities such as First-year players at university which nurtured her interest in acting and writing. With an impressive resume and in a particularly fun moment, Ryan asked Fey what she had yet to accomplish professionally.

Run a mile, Fey said, prompting laughter from the crowd. When I got here, I was like, So many people here do fitness. So many people are jogging. Should I do fitness? It’s too late. Your pelvic floor can’t handle it.

Ryan, who just completed his twelfth marathon, said he might be able to help [her] with that, Fey laughed and scoffed at an offer to help with her pelvic floor before earnestly congratulating Ryan on his marathon.

Longtime Fey fan and sophomore at the College, Nazifa Rahman was impressed with Ryan’s interviewing skills, which resulted in a constant organic back and forth between Fey and Ryan. From start to finish, the Speakers series never felt like an interview, audiences witnessed a unique fireside chat.

I thought Jim Ryan and Tina Fey’s stage presence was hilarious,” Rahman said. They were clearly two different professionals in their respective fields, but at some point it felt like two friends were hanging out and catching up.

Much of the joy of the performance for the students came from Feys’ detailed stories of her time at the University, many of which revolved around Fey chasing boys. In one story in particular, Fey talked about the time she was asked by a boy she liked to hike Old Rag Mountain at night.

The guy I liked fell down the side of the mountain, Fey said. We finally found him and he was all banged up. After a long time we got to the top of the mountain and we were sitting watching the stars, then he told me about another girl he liked.

Fey also opened up about inspirations inside and outside of Charlottesville that have helped her throughout her career, including her brother, who she says was the catalyst for her interest in comedy. as they bond on SNL.

SNL creator Lorne Michaels was one such mentor, who she says taught her countless lessons about acting and writing. Another contributing factor to Feys’ career path? One of his college professors.

In eighth grade, I had an English teacher named Mr. Novelli, Fey said. We had to write an essay where we had to personify an object. I wrote a funny article about it and he wrote on my article You are a writer. You should pursue this. It was really meaningful to me.

As a final question, Ryan asked about Feys’ upcoming plans in his career. As of now, Fey said she’s touring with her longtime best friend Amy Poehler for the Restless Leg Tour. As for production and acting, Fey has several upcoming projects such as Maggie Moore(s) and Mulligan. Clearly, Fey has thrived in her career since graduating and she said she attributes much of her success to education.

I encourage anyone who wants to hunt to have a full and complete education, Fey said. You should take whatever comes to hand. It will make you a better player in the long run.