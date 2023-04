Actress Lea Salonga and chef Edward Lee are among the stars of the state visit to South Korea

A White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday is expected to be a show of Asian American excellence, with a menu curated by celebrity chef Edward Lee and performances by the Broadway star and comedian “Mulan” Lea Salonga. The dinner is meant to represent a deepening of the alliance between the United States and South Korea, according to a press release from the White House. This is the second state visit organized by the Biden-Harris administration, after one with French President Emmanuel Macron in December. State visits, usually marked by glamor and pageantry, take place at the personal invitation of the president and are reserved for the United States’ closest allies. Susie Morrison, Edward Lee and Cris Comerford present the dishes that will be served at Wednesday’s State Dinner. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images I am more than honored to have been invited by the President and Doctor Biden to perform at the White House,” Salonga told NBC News. As we head into AAPI Heritage Month, Asian Americans continue to be represented globally is so important and I am grateful for the opportunity to help with this representation at an event also important. First Lady Jill Biden hosted Lee on Monday for a preview of the evening. For the main course, Lee showed off a braised short rib served with butterbean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts. The chef said that the first family had a request for the dessert menu: ice cream. The dessert will be a banana split fusion topped with caramel flavored with doenjang, a Korean soybean paste. The first person I called was my mother, said the Korean-American chef. Reuters, recalling when the Bidens asked him to participate. Closing the loop, giving back and being able to do it was… a very proud moment for me and also for my mother. We hope to showcase the harmony of our intertwined cultures and peoples, Jill Biden said Monday. Salonga, the award-winning actor and singer, will perform alongside Broadway peers Norm Lewis (“Les Miserables”) and Jessica Vosk (“Wicked”). Salonga has voiced several Disney icons, including as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin” and as Mulan in “Mulan” and “Mulan II.” She also won a Tony Award for her role in the Broadway production of “Miss Saigon.”

