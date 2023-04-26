Nate Silver Out at 538, ABC News as Disney Layoffs Hit ABC News – The Hollywood Reporter





Disney’s second round of layoffs hit ABC News on Tuesday, with Nate Silver’s data-driven politics and journalism brand FiveThirtyEight among those affected. Silver told FiveThirtyEight employees in a Slack message that he expected to leave Disney at the end of his contract, which he added would be “soon”. The Hollywood Reporter has learned. ABC News is expected to retain the FiveThirtyEight brand name, with plans to streamline the site and make it more efficient. “ABC News remains dedicated to data journalism with a focus on politics, economics and business reporting – this streamlined structure will allow us to be more closely aligned with our priorities for the 2024 election and beyond. beyond,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. statement. “We are grateful for the invaluable contributions of the team members who will leave the organization and know that they will continue to have a significant impact on the future of journalism.” In his Slack post, Silver wrote that “unfortunately the day we were worried about has arrived. “We don’t yet know the extent of these layoffs, exactly who is affected or the terms on which they are leaving, but it will be a tough day for all of us,” he added. Silver founded FiveThirtyEight in 2008, eventually leading him to The New York Times. Silver would go on to sell the site to Disney’s ESPN; he was later transferred to the ABC News division. His departure will be the first time Silver has not been involved with the site since its launch 15 years ago. ABC News, meanwhile, is once again grappling with layoffs after a slew of top executives were cut last month. The cuts are part of a broader cost-cutting effort at Disney, with the company seeking to cut a total of 7,000 jobs. By the end of this week, the company expects to have cut about 4,000 positions. Following the announcement of Silver’s exit, the pundit tweeted about his tenure and dismissals on ABC News: “I was worried about an outcome like this and so had some good initial conversations about opportunities elsewhere. Do not hesitate to contact us. I am so proud of the work of the staff at FiveThirtyEight. It has never been easy. I am so sorry for those affected by this.

