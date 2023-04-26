The ramifications of the WWE and UFC merger



Endeavour, the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s parent company, announced earlier this month that it would buy 51% of World Wrestling Entertainment and merge the two companies under one name. The move would combine the biggest mixed martial arts and professional wrestling companies, respectively, and form a mighty $21.4 billion conglomerate later this year. It merges two companies that control their markets and have authority figures implicated in the abuse of women and have ties to repressive countries. But, given the potential massive benefits for Endeavor and its shareholders, the chances of the company focusing on addressing these issues are slim.

The UFC and WWE have been hit with respective antitrust lawsuits, with plaintiffs accusing them of monopolistic practices. The lawsuit argues that the near total control of the market that the UFC and WWE have made it impossible for athletes to find promising salaries.

UFC and WWE athletes earn 16%-20% and 10% of company profits respectively. Athlete salaries in other sports leagues like MLB and NFL account for 50% of total league revenue. This gap exists because while other sports leagues have player unions, the UFC and WWE actively lobby against them. Additionally, other sports leagues allow players to change teams, which usually allows for a salary increase. The options for UFC and WWE athletes are to simply stay or move to a smaller organization, which diminishes the athlete’s popularity and financial opportunities. UFC and WWE athlete contracts also have strict clauses, including non-compete clauses, making it even more difficult to leave the organization in the first place.

Additionally, fan-favorite personalities who run the UFC and WWE have been accused and convicted of domestic and sexual abuse of women. After UFC President Dana White was filmed slapping his wife in a nightclub, he said in a tone-deaf statement that the public embarrassment was punishment enough for him. This reasoning was enough for Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, as White faced no punishment for the incident. WWE CEO Vince McMahon has been involved in several sexual misconduct court cases. He stepped down as CEO of WWE for a few years, but returned after outrage erupted earlier this year.

The UFC and WWE live by their own rules; if an NFL or MLB team owner commits an abuse or crime, there is precedent for the owner to resign. Endeavor has a financial incentive to avoid removing fan-favorite personalities, but what kind of precedent does that set within the organization? The countless incidents of domestic violence by UFC fighters indicate that they will have no consequences as they supposedly bring value to the company.

The UFC and WWE regularly hold events in Saudi Arabia because the market benefits them. In doing so, the two organizations turn a blind eye to human rights violations in the country. To make matters worse, some of the very arenas used for their events were built by migrants working in heinous and deadly conditions. Additionally, the UFC and WWE did not sever ties with Saudi Arabia when the UN and Turkish officials have determined that Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who fell out of favor with the kingdom’s crown prince, was brutally murdered by senior government officials. This is all gross, but not entirely new to the sports world. The NBA’s unwavering loyalty to China deters players from speaking out against human rights atrocities in the country, as it generates 10% of the league’s revenue. When profit is at stake, corporations will turn a blind eye to murder.

This merger is a heavenly match for the UFC and WWE. White and McMahon will both get some extra protection as Endeavor likely won’t punish them. The merger will likely increase the value of both companies, but it will also deteriorate working conditions for players. The very athletes who put their bodies on the line for the UFC and WWE will see no benefit from this merger – only the shareholders.

On the other hand, the merger could also put sports in the limelight, attracting more attention. As they become more mainstream and antitrust lawsuits make their way through the courts, White and McMahon may have to answer for appalling working conditions, their abuse of women and their ties to controversial governments. Still, fans shouldn’t hold their breath. These corrupt behaviors are rooted in both organizations.

Melissa Duda is a freshman graduate student at Weinberg.