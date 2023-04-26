Don’t Glorify Outdated Rhymes: Bollywood Childhood Association





The Early Childhood Association has asked the Hindi film industry to carefully incorporate nursery rhymes into song lyrics while removing the negative connotations associated with them. In an open letter to those in the film industry, the association urged filmmakers to move away from the relentless and nonsensical inclusion of outdated children’s songs or glorify it for many to hear their songs. An example that has been seen is the inclusion of nursery rhymes such as Mary had a little lamb, humpty dumpty among others in the Bollywood song Lets dance chotu motu from the film Someone’s brother is someone’s life. This matches a trend in European countries where such rhymes are ignored or rephrased to avoid negative connotations in current understanding. At a time when parents and schools are trying to get away from these senseless secular rhymes, here is a film that glorifies it! Salman Khan has a huge fan following among children. That means these crazy rhymes are going to be played by moms while feeding their children and at birthday parties, read the letter from Dr. Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association. The association also felt that the so-called nursery rhymes serve no purpose and are sly songs used to comment on rivals and kings. For example, Humpty Dumpty is about King Richard III, a hunchbacked ruler defeated in a war. They also said that using these rhymes goes against the purpose and vision of the National Curriculum Frameworks guidelines. The NCF for Early Childhood Education believes that stories, poems, rhymes, songs, games and plays, especially those grounded in the local and Indian context, help to make the learning of languages ​​fun, exciting, relevant, effective and culturally fulfilling. If these rhymes were to be taught to children, the association insisted that the lyrics be changed to have positive connotations. Here are some of those recommended changes: Read also : Karnataka: Students work on bee hotels and record sightings at Ekya School Posted in National, News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.educationworld.in/do-not-glorify-outdated-rhymes-early-childhood-association-to-bollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos