Man flies ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign off Hollywood building – Billboard

Billie Eilish is definitely not a Bad boybut the jury is out on a man who scaled the KTLA Tower in Los Angeles, with a sign calling attention.

The as-yet-unknown man managed to reach the roof and scale the TV station tower in Hollywood, where he waved a flag reading ”Free Billie Eilish”. The other side seems to read “MK ultra sex slaves donald marshall clones”.

Footage captured at the scene Tuesday night (April 25), at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue near Van Ness Avenue, shows the man swinging the fabric panel, with an electric guitar slung across his chest.

According ABC, authorities surrounded the 160ft tower, trying to convince the man to come back down. Sunset Boulevard would have been closed in the meantime.

It’s unclear what the post is referring to, though that hasn’t stopped him from trending on Twitter.

Eilish is not locked up. Indeed, she came out earlier this month by lending her voice to Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone”, which she followed up by performing with the British artist at the Mojave Tent for the Coachella Valley. Music and Arts Festival.

The “Bad Guy” singer has two full albums to her name, 2019 When we all fall asleep, where do we go?and 2021 happier than ever, both of which have ruled the album charts everywhere. Along the way, she became the second artist in Grammy history to win all four Big Four categories, and became the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme, “No Time to Die. “, at only 18 years old. has yet to comment on the strange situation.

See images and clips of the Hollywood Tower Mountaineer.