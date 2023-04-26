Entertainment
The late Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on ‘Star Wars’ Day
Late actress Carrie Fisher to be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announcement Tuesday.
The icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the ‘Star Wars’ trilogy, will have her name commemorated on Hollywood Boulevard near the El Capitan Theater on ‘Star Wars’ Day on May 4 – joining her Galactic co-stars, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford, who already have stars on the Walk of Fame.
“I’m happy to add that her star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and across from her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a statement. communicated.
Hamill reacted to the news on Twitter, call honor “long overdue and so well deserved.”
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, will accept the star on her mother’s behalf, according to the statement.
Fisher, who followed in her star parents’ footsteps in show business, made her film debut in “Shampoo” and appeared in other hits such as “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Blues Brothers.”
Her television credits included “Laverne and Shirley”, “Sex and the City”, and “30 Rock”.
Alongside her acting credits, Fisher boasted a successful writing career, publishing three novels and two memoirs, and penning the screenplay for Meryl Streep’s 1990 film “Postcards from the Edge.”
Fisherman deceased in 2016 at the age of 60 after falling ill on a flight.
Sources
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/carrie-fisher-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star-wars-day-los-angeles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
