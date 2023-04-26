‘BROADWAY@The Bourbon Room’ Brings Musicals to Hollywood

Entertainment
‘[email protected] Bourbon Room’ Brings Musicals to Hollywood
On Monday, May 22, Broadway is coming to Los Angeles! [email protected] Presents: UNPlugged: a stripped-down acoustic evening at The Hall of the Bourbons.
The show will feature music from top Broadway artists performing songs from shows like: Hadestown, Spring Awakening, Dear Evan Hansen, Onceand much more!
[email protected] is a monthly music series that hits only the hottest spots. This time the series arrives at one of Hollywood’s most iconic locations: The Hall of the Bourbons.
At a typical New York Broadway show, you’ll sit down, watch a show, and then leave. But [email protected] takes things a step further.
Their full theater experience takes place in 3 acts: a happy hour, a show on the main stage, then a special after-hours performance. Performance after hours, BIS!is an open mic piano bar show featuring host Frankie Zabilka with Jonny Perl on keys!
Above all, [email protected] provides a platform that engages the Los Angeles arts scene and generates a sense of community and celebration for artists and theater establishments.
As Marisa Matthews, production art director and host of [email protected] says it, its purpose is to: Bring people together in order to shine their lights.
One of our favorite ways to promote local talent is through their LA Theater Spotlight, which spotlights Los Angeles theater organizations. [email protected] has worked with theater giants such as the Geffen Playhouse and the Pasadena Playhouse and will soon announce a new theatrical collaboration. Learn more about them here!
As you would expect from a Broadway-level show, the performers of this production are among the best. Cast members have won Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel awards and worked with legends like Prince and Michael Jackson.
They also starred in hit shows like modern family And The Big Bang Theoryand starred in Broadway shows such as Kinky Boots, Shrek, Book of Mormon, And school of rock!
[email protected] Presents: UNPlugged opens May 22 at 7 p.m. (6356 Hollywood Blvd). The show will last 90 minutes and tickets are available now. Get yours and celebrate some of the best actors, singers and musicians LA has to offer!
|
Sources
2/ https://secretlosangeles.com/broadway-at-the-bourbon-room-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘[email protected] Bourbon Room’ Brings Musicals to Hollywood
- UK judges don’t feel the love
- The late Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on ‘Star Wars’ Day
- Utah States Bodin Zarkovic and David Cierny Named All-MW Singles and Doubles Teams
- Queen Letizia of Spain stuns in a floral dress
- Man flies ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign off Hollywood building – Billboard
- Imran Khan says Nawaz wants to exclude him from politics: People vs Political Mafia
- Hary Tanoe meets Jokowi at the palace
- UK falls behind in Sudan withdrawal queue | method
- Don’t Glorify Outdated Rhymes: Bollywood Childhood Association
- table tennis with a side of Big Brother
- Mets make fashion statement on Scherzer’s ‘sweat and rosin’