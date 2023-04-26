Twitter shares Bollywood movie executives kicking the gut

Bollywood directors sure know how to kick the guts in the form of a single frame. Many movies that have been a hit with viewers and critics alike can still have a unique and exceptional setting to boast about. For example, you might be one of those viewers who find Imtiaz Alis Tamasha utterly forgettable, but there’s no getting over this frame of Ved (Ranbir Kapoor) and Tara (Deepika Padukone) laying their heads on a table, taken from at the top.

Or, consider the setting of Zoya Akhtars Gully Boy, where Murad (Ranveer Singh) waits in his employer’s car outside a posh party, chanting “apna time aayega” to himself as the lights flicker at the exterior of the cars. When it comes to emotionally devastating frames, one would obviously sin not to mention Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Pick any movie – even ones that weren’t necessarily box office hits like Saawariya or Guzarish – the cinematography in them is impeccable.

It’s not just the giants that deliver these brilliant snapshots, but countless other hidden gems that many of us may have missed. Twitter has listed some of the most unforgettable images from Bollywood movies.

Even films with many critical aspects – like Amans (SRK) stalking Moina (Manisha Koirala) in Dil Se or Devdas (SRK) hitting Paro (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) with a pearl necklace – the cinematography in them makes Really feel something without VFX or anything fancy, and that’s become rare in Bollywood lately.

