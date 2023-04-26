Zoo News: Springtime is heavenly at the zoo | News, Sports, Jobs





Finally, it looks like temperatures are reaching a warm point that will allow most animals that have been indoors for the duration of winter to return outside to enjoy spring with the rest of them. We. Zebras, warthogs, okapis and giraffes will all benefit from the warmer weather which has dried out their habitats. All but the primates should be ready to go out for the season. Primates will stay in their wintering grounds a bit longer so staff can be sure that nighttime minimum temperatures don’t drop below acceptable temperatures, but if the afternoons are warm enough, the garage doors to their wintering area will be open for viewing. Yes, the animals are returning, the ground is thawing, and life is about to get even busier all over the zoo campus. To kick off this season a little earlier, the zoo will celebrate World Tapir Day on Thursday, April 27. Some may wonder why we celebrate this since we have no tapirs or South American animals represented in the zoo’s animal collection. At the end of March, Dr. Logan Wood, the zoo’s veterinarian, was invited by a colleague to take part in a conservation project in Ecuador, studying the mountain tapir. Once approved, his trip was funded by the zoo’s conservation fund to help with this endeavour. Dr. Logan represented Roosevelt Park Zoo on an international team of veterinarians and conservationists monitoring mountain tapirs in Ecuador. The team was able to locate and fit four tapirs with GPS collars after health assessments. The information collected initially and on an ongoing basis will help researchers and zoos better understand the habitat and range of mountain tapirs, which will help all species of tapirs in both zoo care and in nature for generations to come. On World Tapir Day, Dr. Logan will share his experience in Ecuador and how others can help save animals like the mountain tapir from extinction. Everyone is invited to join us at the Roosevelt Park Zoo on Thursday at 6 p.m. to learn more about the mountain tapir and share their experiences in Ecuador. Yes, we hope spring has arrived and it’s time to start summer. Starting this Saturday, April 29, the zoo will begin its extended hours, remaining open until 6 p.m. The opening will remain at 9 a.m. for early risers who appreciate the peaceful environment for their morning walks. Staff are closely monitoring several animals that are due to give birth as well as those that are due to hatch. Time has opened the window to move new animals and some of the current animals. And as we continue to clean up debris and leaves buried under last winter’s snowfall, zoo staff welcome the opportunity to improve habitats and work on construction projects that have been suspended. It’s definitely a busy time all over the zoo, but for those in business, it’s just another day in paradise. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

