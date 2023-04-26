



Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan enters the business world with luxury clothing brand D’Yavol

Son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, Aryan Khan has launched his own high-end streetwear brand called D’Yavol. Aryan shared a brand teaser on social media that features a glimpse of his father, Shahrukh Khan, scribbling timeless words on a blackboard. A brush falls on the floor and Shahrukh picks it up, then the screen goes black and the brand name appears. Aryan launched the clothing business in partnership with Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, the same partners he launched his premium vodka brand with last year. Despite entering the business world, Aryan has not cut ties with the film industry. He will soon be making his film debut, which will be produced under the banner of his father’s production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan is also involved in managing works related to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction and major events related to it. This helps reduce the workload on his father’s head. His sister, Suhana, also helps him in this work. Shahrukh Khan himself is one of the richest actors in the world with a net worth of over $770 million or 6289 crores. He owns the IPL Kolkata Knight Riders team, owns his own production house, runs a VFX studio and earns a lot from commercials. Aryan’s foray into the business world adds to the Khan family’s already impressive portfolio of businesses. With her creative flair and connections in the film industry, it will be interesting to see how Aryan D’s new venture, Yavol, fares in the highly competitive fashion industry. Learn more: Property Auction: Banks Auction 5,000,000 Homes, Giving Buyers the Opportunity to Acquire Property at Discounted Rates

