Man holding ‘Free Billie Eilish’ sign arrested after scaling Hollywood TV Tower
Man Who Climbed Hollywood TV Tower Carrying ‘Free Billie Eilish’ Sign and Guitar Arrested for Trespassing
- A man holding a guitar and a sign that says Free Billie Eilish climbed a TV tower in Los Angeles
- He didn’t come down from the tower until after midnight, when he was arrested for trespassing.
- Police called him a protester, but it’s unclear what he was protesting as Billie Eilish is not currently incarcerated or in danger.
A man holding a guitar and a sign reading ‘Free Billie Eilish’ has been arrested for trespassing after climbing 30ft into a 162ft TV tower along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. local time Tuesday after receiving a report of a man climbing the city’s KTLA tower. He has since come back down.
The man was playing his guitar at one point. Officials called him a ‘protester’, reports KTLA, but it is unclear what he is protesting. Ever since he climbed the tower, which he’s since descended from, “Free Billie Eilish” has started to catch on on Twitter.
A large inflatable airbag was placed under the man as rescuers worked to lower him to safety.
The roads around the station’s headquarters have been closed. Power to the tower was cut off as crisis negotiators spoke with the man.
A man holding a guitar and a sign reading ‘Free Billie Eilish’ climbed a 30ft TV tower along Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. He came down from the tower around midnight
He threw his guitar at the inflatable before descending the 162ft TV tower after midnight.
The man also had another message written on the back of his Eilish sign, which read: “MK ultra Donald Marshall clone sex slaves.” It’s unclear what he’s referring to, but Marshall was a Canadian who became synonymous with wrongful conviction after being wrongfully convicted of murder in 1971.
The man was sitting about 30ft in the air and remained there until after midnight when he finally decided to descend.
The man was arrested for trespassing, according to CBS 8’s Malik Earnest.
The singer has not addressed the situation and is currently not incarcerated or in legal trouble.
Many have taken to social media to question the man’s sign, with many asking what he wanted to free the Ocean Eyes singer from.
“Release Billie Eilish, she does nothing,” wrote one Twitter user.
“This free Billie Eilish thing is the most random thing ever,” wrote another.
“Billie Eilish, sleeping peacefully per FREE BILLIE EILISH trends, not knowing she needs to be set free,” wrote another.
He was arrested for trespassing after returning to the ground
Donald Marshall became synonymous with wrongful conviction after his murder conviction was overturned
Marshall was convicted of the murders of 17-year-old Sandy Seale in 1971 and was not acquitted of the crime until 1987.
Shortly before midnight, Marshall, then 17, and Seale met by chance while walking in Wentworth Park in Sydney, N.S., according to the Royal Commission of Canada.
They met two other men, Roy Ebsary, 59, and James “Jimmy” MacNeil, 25. After meeting the two, Marshall and Seale attempted to “beg” them and an altercation ensued and Seale was stabbed in the stomach and later died.
Ebsary, who stabbed Seale, never admitted he had done it and police focused on Marshall. The police suspected the 17-year-old of having killed the other teenager in a rage.
Marshall was convicted of the murder and served 11 years after prosecutors painted a picture he and Seale planned to steal from Ebsary.
A decade later, another witness came forward and revealed he had seen someone else stab Seale and Ebsary was eventually tried and charged with manslaughter.
After regaining his freedom and seeing his conviction overturned, he became a symbol for the wrongfully convicted.
