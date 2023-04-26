Revenge, drugs, jail: How a bizarre plot landed a Bollywood actress in Sharjah jail

It is often believed that fiction imitates reality. A recent case that landed Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, who has been seen in films like Sadak 2 and Batla House, in a prison in Sharjah is nothing short of a fictional account.

At first glance, the actress was incarcerated in a prison in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates for drug trafficking, but the real case seems to be much more complex than that.

After the 27-year-old was arrested for drug trafficking, two people were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for setting up the actress. The duo allegedly planted drugs on her in revenge.

The main accused is Anthony Paul, a resident of Borivali in Mumbai who runs a bakery, and his accomplice is a certain Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, a resident of Sindhudurg district. The two men allegedly sent drugs hidden in a trophy with the actress. Once the planted drugs were discovered by Sharjah authorities, Pereira was arrested by the police.

Her family alleged that Periera was framed as part of an act of revenge against her mother, Premila Pereira. Paul had mentored four other people in the same way.

WHAT HAPPENED

Premila received an SMS on her mobile concerning work related to real estate. When she called back, Ravi answered and they later met at his office. He asked her about her family and she revealed that her daughter worked in movies.

Ravi then told her that he owned a talent management company named Talent Pool and claimed to be looking for an actress for an international show. A meeting with Chrisann was then arranged, where she was told that she had been selected and had to travel to Dubai for the audition.

Chrisann’s tickets to Sharjah were booked for April 1, and from there she was to travel to Dubai. His stay at the Hilton hotel was also booked. But before he left, Chrisann was presented with a trophy which, unbeknownst to him, contained drugs and was told it was needed for the audition. She then took it with her.

However, when the actress arrived in Sharjah, she checked with the hotel, who confirmed there were no reservations in her name. She approached the police and after checking they found drugs inside the trophy and were arrested.

Once his family learned of the arrest, they contacted the police and informed them of the incident. Police Co-Commissioner, Crime, Lakhmi Gautam has opened the investigation into the case and an FIR has been filed at Vakola Police Station.

After further investigation, the police learned that the plan had been hatched by Paul, and Ravi assisted in the execution. Paul has been arrested and Ravi is questioned.

The police will also contact the authorities of the Ministry of External Affairs and share their contributions with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates.

WHY IT HAPPENED

The plot was hatched when Paul wanted revenge on Chrisan’s mother. Apparently, one of Paul’s sisters lives in the same building as Chrisan’s mother. During the 2020 lockdown, when Paul went to see his sister, Premilas’ pet dog barked and tried to pounce on him.

Paul grabbed a chair trying to hit the dog. Premila, who saw this, berated and insulted him in front of several other residents of the building. It is believed that in revenge for the incident, Paul hatched the plan to frame Chrisann in the case.

