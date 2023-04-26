Actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte dies at 96 | News





Harry Belafonte would have died at the age of 96. According Ken Sunhis longtime spokesperson, the actor, activist and singer died Tuesday (April 25) of congestive heart failure at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Belafonte was born in Harlem on March 1, 1927 to Jamaican immigrants. As a toddler, he moved to Jamaica, but returned to New York once more for high school, then joined the Navy. He caught the acting bug after attending a show at the American Negro Theater. He and fellow future legend Sidney Portier became regular attendees and vowed to work on their craft.

With his good looks and untapped talent, Belafonte enrolled in New Yorks Dramatic Workshop under the tutelage of famed director Erwin Piscator. The acting classes paid off for the young actor. In 1953, he made his film debut alongside Dorothy Dandridge in Bright road. A year later, the dashing pair reunited on screen to carmen jones, an epic musical with an all-black cast. In 2001, carmen jones was reimagined as the TV movie Carmen: a trendy hope star singer Beyonceactor Mekhi Phifer, and rapper/actor Yasin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def). Belafonte pursued a decades-long acting career, being careful about the roles he chose and the portrayal of black people. He appeared in films such as Uptown Saturday Night, a buddy movie franchise starring Sidney Porter And Bill Cosby. Belafonte also lent his voice to the cartoon series Happily Ever After: a fairy tale for every child and he had a role in the Oscar-winning Spike Lees movie BlacKkKlansman. Known for more than his acting, Belafonte has also had a strong singing career. His calypso hits such as Day-O and Jump in the Line (Shake Senora) are always party favorites and were featured in the 1988 cult classic. beetle juice. In 1961, Frank Sinatra recruited Belafonte to perform at the John F. Kennedys Inaugural Gala. In February 1968, Belafonte replaced Johnny Carson on The show tonight for a week and his guests included his good friend Martin Luther King, Jr. Throughout his life, whether he focused on music or theater, activism was a constant. From marching alongside MLK to protesting apartheid in South Africa, he has always used his platform for causes he believes will make the world a better place. “Speaking out against an unjust war was treason, speaking out against the treatment of black people made you a communist dupe,” Belafonte said in a 1985 Chicago Tribune interview on his work against apartheid. “But if you feel in your heart that you have a responsibility because of your good fortune to advance justice and human rights, then hang in there.” Another famous black artist helped shape Belafonte’s activism and worldview.

Paul Robsonwho was my mentor, when he first heard me play, not only encouraged the fact that I was on the right track, but also said to me: Let them sing your song and they will want to know who are you, explained Belafonte about his 2011 memoir titled My song. It is meant to encourage you to take a look at your song. Is this really the melody you think it is? Belafonte has received numerous awards over the years, including the Humanitarian Award at the 2006 BET Awards, an Emmy in 1960 for The revlon review, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 2015 Oscars and two Grammys. Harry Belafonte is survived by his wife Pamela, his four children Adrienne, Shari, David and Gina from his first two marriages, 8 grandchildren and one daughter-in-law, Sarah Frank; a stepson, Lindsey Frank; and three step-grandchildren.

Watch BETs Harry Belafonte: In His Own Word airs April 25 at 6:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

