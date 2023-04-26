These Bollywood stars have already been shunned for their looks





Each image has a story. And obviously, every successful actor has the worst story. An acting career is absolutely not easy, for many reasons. We have seen actor interviews many times where we hear and see their life stories and struggles. In the industry, women are traditionally expected to be beautiful, lean, and fair, and men are traditionally expected to be hot and handsome with muscular bodies. To a large extent, good looks matter more than actual acting skills when it comes to playing the lead role in a Bollywood movie. Although these stereotypes have been shattered by some superstars, Shah Rukh Khan is one of them. And there are many such celebrities who are known as superstars today not because of their looks but because of their talent. However, before entering the industry, they had to face some problems, and the strangest thing was that due to their appearance, they were rejected. Here is the list of celebrities who have been rejected because of their conventional appearance. 1) Ranveer Singh: Apparently, Aditya Chopra had told Ranveer that his looks couldn’t get him much success on the list of main Bollywood heroes. In fact, dissected for its unconventional look by critics and netizens. In an interview, Ranveer revealed what Aditya Chopra told him. You have to act very well if you want people to like you. 2) Anouchka Sharma: We can fully believe that the casting couch is very bad in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma made her debut with Yash Raj Films opposite Shahrukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Anushka was also rejected when filmmaker Karan Johar saw her photo. And he suggested to Aditya Chopra that there was no need to sign Anushka because of her looks. 3) Katrina Kaif: Katrina Kaif is considered one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood today, although she also faced rejection at first. The conditions were his foreign bearing and accent. Today, indeed, these two qualities have become his star assets. 4)Nawazuddin Siddiqui: All over the world, Nawazuddin is praised for his outstanding performances, but it wasn’t easy for him in the beginning, and he still has to face discrimination now. He once wrote on Twitter that some actresses wouldn’t work with him. 5) Amitabh Bachchan: Big B didn’t once lose his job as a radio jockey because of his voice. Even he had to deal with prejudice for eight years for being an unsuitable face for the cameras. He was also considered too big to be a Hindi film hero. Today, he is one of the biggest stars in the industry. Read also : Here is the list of celebrities whose surgery went really bad!

