Frankie Goes To Hollywood reunites for Eurovision performance

Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite to open the Eurovision Song Contest 2023, performing with his classical line-up for the first time since 1987 in the band’s hometown of Liverpool, England.

BBC News announced yesterday (April 25) that the synth-pop band, specifically its classic lineup of Holly Johnson, Brian Nash, Paul Rutherford, Mark O’Toole and Peter Gill, will play a short set at the opening ceremony Eurovision on Sunday May 7.

Share news on his Instagram pagefrontman Johnson noted that he was “happy to announce” the group’s reunion and that the Eurovision festivities would be a “very special event”.

The band are best known for the 80s single “Relax”, which was released in 1983 as their first single and topped the charts in nine countries, including their native UK. The song was controversial for its time, receiving bans from BBC Radio 1 and top pops due to the suggestive and homoerotic nature of the song. The song also spawned one of the era’s most memorable merchandise: a white t-shirt with “FRANKIE SAY RELAX” written in large block letters across the chest.

The group’s subsequent singles, “Two Tribes” and 1984’s “The Power of Love”, also topped the UK charts. All three were featured on the band’s debut album ‘Welcome To The Pleasuredome’, which went three times platinum in the UK and charted in the top 10 in 11 countries.

A falling out between the band members led to the band disbanding in 1987. In 2003, the band members appeared on VH1’sGroups together but did not perform. The following year, the band members performed at a Prince’s Trust charity concert with a new vocalist named Ryan Molloy. They performed under the moniker Forbidden Hollywood, due to a legal battle with Johnson over the rights to the name, until 2007.

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool despite the tradition of the winning country hosting the event the following year. This is because last year’s winner Kalush Orchestra represents Ukraine, which is currently not considered safe due to security concerns regarding its ongoing conflict with Russia.

The competition will take place from May 9 to 13. Mae Muller will represent the UK with ‘I Write A Song’. The Eurovision final, which will be shown in UK cinemas for the first time in history, will feature Sam Ryder, Kalush Orchestra, Netta and many more.