Victorian Heritage Festival this weekend

PORT TOWNSEND – The annual Port Townsend Victorian Heritage Festival will feature presentations on the Great Yukon Gold Rush, Victorian beekeeping and the Battle for Customs, as well as a variety of other activities this weekend .

Events are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Port Townsend.

For more information and tickets, see the Port Townsend Victorian Heritage Festival website at https://porttownsendvictorianfestival.org.

“This annual event has been a PT tradition since the mid-1990s,” the Port Townsend Heritage Association said in a press release.

“Port Townsend is one of only three historic Victorian seaports in the United States,” the association said. “The Port Townsend Heritage Association is proud to continue this community tradition with three days of events, education and celebration.”

Presentations

Special presentations will begin Friday evening with the historical dramatization of the fight between Port Townsend and Port Angeles for custody of Customs.

The Old Customs House, now the U.S. Post Office Building at 1322 Washington St., will be the setting for the drama at 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $15.

In 1862, the two towns were deeply invested in reaping the economic benefits of being the region’s official port of entry, and a standoff between the two communities ensued, the association said. At one point downtown Port Townsend was threatened with gunfire from a ship in the bay.

Saturday will include a variety of presentations, including one on the Klondike Gold Rush, when Port Townsend became a transportation and shipping hub due to the Klondike region’s thirst for gold in 1896 to 1899.

The Gold Rush presentation will be at 10:45 a.m. in the American Legion Hall, 209 Monroe Street. Tickets are $10.

“When Bees Got Here on Boats” premieres at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Legion Hall for $10 admission.

A presentation on the 1891 Sanborn–Maps from Perris Map Co. at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Legion Hall will explore inventory made for purposes of insurance ratings. The maps illustrate the many uses of the buildings, such as boarding houses, laundries, saloons, stores, and docks.

Two free presentations are scheduled: one on the restoration of the Worthington Park Mansion, which will take place at 12:15 p.m. Saturday at Legion Hall, and another at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, also at Legion Hall, on the conservation of an exhibition of old clothes. .

Other events

Additionally, the festival will feature several walking tours – both downtown and downtown – afternoon teas, an open house tour and two mainstays of the festival, the Victorian Fashion Show and the Community Dance, both at the Legion Hall on Saturday.

The fashion show will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday with tickets at $20. It will be followed by a Victorian promenade on Water Street at 4:30 p.m.; no ticket needed.

A community Contra dance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Legion Hall for $15.

Fundraising teas for the Port Townsend Heritage Association are scheduled at NW O’Rear House at 12.30pm on Saturday and Colonel Landes House at 1pm on Sunday. Each costs $100 for tickets.

The owners of the McCurdy House at 405 Taylor St. will be offering tours of the first floor of the 1868 Victorian home at 405 Taylor St. Tickets are $10.

Partner events

Several places are partners of the association of the festival on events.

They are:

• “If These Walls Could Talk,” which will be presented at 1:30 pm Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1111 Franklin St. The free one-hour talk will trace 150 years of history through the pews of the church.

• Manresa Castle will offer historic magic at 8 p.m. Saturday at the hotel at 651 Cleveland St. Tickets are $20.

• The Old Consulate Inn will host afternoon tea at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets for teas at the inn, at 313 Walker St., are $50. No one under 14 allowed. Advance reservations are required. Go to the festival website or https://ocivictea2023.eventbrite.com.

• District Fabrics will present a corsetry show at 1pm and 4pm on Saturday. Shows at the 634 Water Street business are free.





