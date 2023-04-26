Entertainment
Zero To Kalank, Big Budget Bollywood Movies That Wreaked Box Office Havoc
Filmmakers are trying harder to make films that have a strong plot and are visually appealing.
Director Anand L Rai Zero struggled to cross 100 crore.
Over the past few years, there have been significant changes in Bollywood. Filmmakers are trying harder to make films that have a strong plot and are visually appealing. Some new-age and films, including Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra and Tripti Dimri star Qala, gave moviegoers a fresh dose of content, quite different from a quintessential tale of a boy-girl story. Previously, directors were eager to woo audiences with grand sets, expensive foreign locations and an all-star cast. Some of them worked, while others didn’t. Here is a list of highly anticipated big budget movies that failed horribly at the box office.
Samrat Prithviraj
Starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the lead roles, this historical drama created quite a hype among the masses days before the film was released. Samrat Prithviraj failed to strike the right chord with the audience and became a box office disaster. Made on a budget of Rs 175 crore, the film earned Rs 90 crore.
Zero
Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been associated with the movie Zero. Despite the feel-good trailer and soothing songs, the film turned out to be quite disappointing. Director Anand L Rai, despite being made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Zero struggled to cross Rs 100 crore, garnering a total of just Rs 178 crore, reports TOI.
Shaandaar
The association of Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor was to bring the public a dose of freshness on the screen. Contrary to exorbitant expectations, the film was a flop in theaters. Even the hit songs, lavish sets, and decent performances by the protagonists couldn’t save Shaandar from the bad script. According to BoxOffice India, Shaandaar has collected Rs 39.48 crore.
Bombay Velvet
Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap, promised to be an entertaining and captivating film. Although the filmmaker tried to make a film inspired by American noir, Bombay Velvet fell flat. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in the lead roles, the film raked in just Rs 43.13 crore, made on a budget of Rs 118 crore.
Kalank
This Abhishek Verman director had it all, megastars, awe-inspiring sets and ornate costumes boasting of an ancient era. Despite all the efforts and stunning acting, Kalank could not attract the audience, especially due to its lack of plot and slowness. Made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, Kalanks domestic box office collection was only Rs 78 crore.
Read all the latest Bollywood news and regional movie news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/entertainment/bollywood/zero-to-kalank-big-budget-bollywood-films-that-tanked-at-the-box-office-7644727.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- MeToo Wrestlers Demonstration: Protest Wrestlers’ Appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- A look back at Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 20 years in power
- Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister
- Non-Binary ‘Yellowjackets’ Actor Liv Hewson Won’t Submit to Emmys
- UK blocks Microsoft and Activision gaming deals, biggest in tech
- Donald Trump stands trial for the rape of E Jean Carroll The Irish Times
- Ryan Gosling doubted ‘Ken-ergy’ before starring in Barbie | Entertainment
- UVA Men’s Tennis | ACC champion Hoos prepares for NCAA Run
- Adjust your workplace dress code for RTO plans
- Google Play Store search suggestions now show full ads
- Xi Jinping calls Ukrainian President Zelensky, says he will send representatives to Ukraine for talks
- Observer says management of KIB support will be heavily influenced by Jokowi’s choice