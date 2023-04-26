Zero To Kalank, Big Budget Bollywood Movies That Wreaked Box Office Havoc

Over the past few years, there have been significant changes in Bollywood. Filmmakers are trying harder to make films that have a strong plot and are visually appealing. Some new-age and films, including Ayan Mukerjis Brahmastra and Tripti Dimri star Qala, gave moviegoers a fresh dose of content, quite different from a quintessential tale of a boy-girl story. Previously, directors were eager to woo audiences with grand sets, expensive foreign locations and an all-star cast. Some of them worked, while others didn’t. Here is a list of highly anticipated big budget movies that failed horribly at the box office.

Samrat Prithviraj

Starring Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the lead roles, this historical drama created quite a hype among the masses days before the film was released. Samrat Prithviraj failed to strike the right chord with the audience and became a box office disaster. Made on a budget of Rs 175 crore, the film earned Rs 90 crore.

Zero

Big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been associated with the movie Zero. Despite the feel-good trailer and soothing songs, the film turned out to be quite disappointing. Director Anand L Rai, despite being made on a budget of Rs 200 crore, Zero struggled to cross Rs 100 crore, garnering a total of just Rs 178 crore, reports TOI.

Shaandaar

The association of Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor was to bring the public a dose of freshness on the screen. Contrary to exorbitant expectations, the film was a flop in theaters. Even the hit songs, lavish sets, and decent performances by the protagonists couldn’t save Shaandar from the bad script. According to BoxOffice India, Shaandaar has collected Rs 39.48 crore.

Bombay Velvet

Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap, promised to be an entertaining and captivating film. Although the filmmaker tried to make a film inspired by American noir, Bombay Velvet fell flat. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in the lead roles, the film raked in just Rs 43.13 crore, made on a budget of Rs 118 crore.

Kalank

This Abhishek Verman director had it all, megastars, awe-inspiring sets and ornate costumes boasting of an ancient era. Despite all the efforts and stunning acting, Kalank could not attract the audience, especially due to its lack of plot and slowness. Made on a budget of Rs 130 crore, Kalanks domestic box office collection was only Rs 78 crore.

Read all the latest Bollywood news and regional movie news here