Entertainment
Nandini Gupta: This Miss India is heading to Bollywood
PICTURE: Miss Femina India Nandini Gupta. Photo: PTI Photo
Barely fifteen days ago, Nandini Gupta was just a student, a lovely, slender, brown-eyed girl, leading a monotonous routine, like millions of other teenagers, who adored her music, her dancing, and Priyanka Chopra.
She attended Lala Lajpat Rai College in south-central Mumbai to pursue a degree in business management; his father Sumit is in business in Kota, Rajasthan.
Today she is the prettiest girl in India in 2023.
From Mrs. Gupta to Miss India overnight.
And can it even follow the path of the PC? Time will tell us.
Nandini has yet to accept the incredible catapult that her young life has taken and exists in an elated, surreal dizziness.
But she tells Subhash K Jha that she is determined to remain the ordinary 19-year-old girl she has always been, while taking on any challenge or opportunity that comes her way.
Not for her, letting fame go to her head. Great, Nandin.
From Kota to the world, your life must have completely changed in the last ten days?
I’m still in a daze.
Oh yeah, it’s definitely going to be a completely different life for me. I look forward to what awaits me.
Let’s quickly rewind to when your name was announced as Miss Femina India? What did you feel ?
To be honest, it was a moment that has yet to be recorded.
Before the announcement, there was so much uncertainty in my mind and so much nervousness…
Even if there had been other winners, I would have been happy for them. But all the uncertainty was very difficult.
Even after my name was announced, I couldn’t believe it.
Even when I returned home after winning, it was still not recorded that I had won this crown.
It must have been a mist?
Yes! I just couldn’t believe it. It took me time to realize what I had accomplished.
What are your plans? Do you see this crown as a responsibility to your family, your country and yourself?
Oh yes, this prestigious crown certainly comes with great responsibility.
I see it as an opportunity for growth, not just for myself. but also as a representative of India.
I see this as a chance for me to make my country proud.
Have you become very self-aware because you are being watched all the time?
No I don’t feel that. I am the same 19 years old. It’s just that I have a different lifestyle now.
I have a different time to wake up and a different time to sleep. Otherwise, nothing has changed.
The 19 year old in me is alive and well.
GOOD! Please keep her alive. Do you see yourself heading to Bollywood soon?
If I have opportunities (acting in Bollywood movies)so why not ?
I will take every opportunity this crown gives me. Why would I say no to something I haven’t even explored?
One of the judges was Kartik Aaryan. What was it like interacting with him?
Oh, it was beautiful!
It was someone I had seen on screen. And then to see it in person. And so normal and down to earth.
In fact, Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar and presenters Ananya Pandey and Manish Paul made my time on stage less stressful.
Are you looking forward to working with Kartik?
Ah yes of course why not! If the opportunity arises, I would love to.
What are your immediate plans?
Just finish college, do the things I’ve always wanted to do, see the places I want to…
Feature Overview: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rediff.com/getahead/report/nandini-gupta-this-miss-india-is-headed-for-bollywood/20230426.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Risk of a catastrophic miscalculation of China’s military secrets: Britain | political news
- House unanimously approves resolution calling on China to immediately release detained US citizen
- Nandini Gupta: This Miss India is heading to Bollywood
- Senior Texas Official Imposes New Gender-Compliant Dress Code
- Ukraine launches tech cluster to boost military capabilities
- Will Jokowi gather the party presidents, will he discuss the grand coalition?
- Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict finalize their divorce | Entertainment
- Stock market today: Asian stocks plunge on economic concerns
- Google Cloud Makes First Profit, 15 Years After Launch The Register
- An Unmatched Bond: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi Touched Parkash Singh Badal’s Feet
- IATSE President issues statement of support for writers as strike deadline approaches
- Zhuhai Championships welcomes world-class tennis back to China | ATP tour