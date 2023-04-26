Nandini Gupta: This Miss India is heading to Bollywood

PICTURE: Miss Femina India Nandini Gupta. Photo: PTI Photo

Barely fifteen days ago, Nandini Gupta was just a student, a lovely, slender, brown-eyed girl, leading a monotonous routine, like millions of other teenagers, who adored her music, her dancing, and Priyanka Chopra.

She attended Lala Lajpat Rai College in south-central Mumbai to pursue a degree in business management; his father Sumit is in business in Kota, Rajasthan.

Today she is the prettiest girl in India in 2023.

From Mrs. Gupta to Miss India overnight.

And can it even follow the path of the PC? Time will tell us.

Nandini has yet to accept the incredible catapult that her young life has taken and exists in an elated, surreal dizziness.

But she tells Subhash K Jha that she is determined to remain the ordinary 19-year-old girl she has always been, while taking on any challenge or opportunity that comes her way.

Not for her, letting fame go to her head. Great, Nandin.

From Kota to the world, your life must have completely changed in the last ten days?

I’m still in a daze.

Oh yeah, it’s definitely going to be a completely different life for me. I look forward to what awaits me.

Let’s quickly rewind to when your name was announced as Miss Femina India? What did you feel ?

To be honest, it was a moment that has yet to be recorded.

Before the announcement, there was so much uncertainty in my mind and so much nervousness…

Even if there had been other winners, I would have been happy for them. But all the uncertainty was very difficult.

Even after my name was announced, I couldn’t believe it.

Even when I returned home after winning, it was still not recorded that I had won this crown.

It must have been a mist?

Yes! I just couldn’t believe it. It took me time to realize what I had accomplished.

What are your plans? Do you see this crown as a responsibility to your family, your country and yourself?

Oh yes, this prestigious crown certainly comes with great responsibility.

I see it as an opportunity for growth, not just for myself. but also as a representative of India.

I see this as a chance for me to make my country proud.

Have you become very self-aware because you are being watched all the time?

No I don’t feel that. I am the same 19 years old. It’s just that I have a different lifestyle now.

I have a different time to wake up and a different time to sleep. Otherwise, nothing has changed.

The 19 year old in me is alive and well.

GOOD! Please keep her alive. Do you see yourself heading to Bollywood soon?

If I have opportunities (acting in Bollywood movies)so why not ?

I will take every opportunity this crown gives me. Why would I say no to something I haven’t even explored?

One of the judges was Kartik Aaryan. What was it like interacting with him?

Oh, it was beautiful!

It was someone I had seen on screen. And then to see it in person. And so normal and down to earth.

In fact, Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar and presenters Ananya Pandey and Manish Paul made my time on stage less stressful.

Are you looking forward to working with Kartik?

Ah yes of course why not! If the opportunity arises, I would love to.

What are your immediate plans?

Just finish college, do the things I’ve always wanted to do, see the places I want to…

Feature Overview: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com