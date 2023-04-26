Disney’s monorail is the latest target in a feud with the entertainment giant





TALLAHASSEE — Disney’s iconic monorail system is reportedly subject to periodic state inspections, as Republican lawmakers continue to back Gov. Ron DeSantis in his showdown with the entertainment giant. Voting along party lines, the Republican-controlled Senate Budget Policy Committee on Tuesday amended a transportation bill (SB 1250) to apply Department of Transportation safety standards to monorail lines that connect the Walt Disney World resorts and parks. Senate Transportation Chairman Nick DiCeglie, an Indian Rocks Beach Republican who sponsors the bill, said state oversight should include the system handling large numbers of tourists daily. DiCeglie noted that the department monitors the tram at Orlando International Airport, adding that I am confident that the people who will perform these inspections will be qualified to do so. The plan would require audits, compliance reports conducted every three years and an annual on-site assessment. Disney and other major theme parks conduct their own safety inspections due to an exclusion from Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services oversight. The department inspects amusement park rides, except at facilities or parks that have more than 1,000 employees and full-time inspectors. Tuesday’s amendment to the transportation bill was the latest salvo in a row that began last year after Disney publicly opposed a controversial state law that restricts the teaching of music. orientation and gender identity in schools. Lawmakers titled the measure the Parental Rights in Education Act, but critics called it a “don’t say gay” bill. After the opposition, DeSantis and Republican lawmakers initially decided to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which the state created in the 1960s and essentially gave Disney control over issues such as the use of land, fire protection and sewage services which are generally run by local governments. In February, lawmakers passed a DeSantis-backed bill that instead shifted control of the district away from Disney and allowed DeSantis to appoint a five-member board of oversight. The bill also renamed the district as the Central Florida Tourism Watch District. However, after the new board members were appointed, they realized that the former Reedy Creek board in publicly announced meetings had ceded many of its powers to Disney through agreements. . Last week, lawmakers approved amendments to development bills (HB 439 and SB 1604) that seek to overturn agreements Disney made with outgoing Reedy Creek board members. Tuesday’s changes to the transportation bill would require state oversight of all government-owned or privately owned fixed-guided transportation systems operating in that state and located within a special independent district created by local law. having boundaries in two contiguous counties. The state already requires Department of Transportation safety standards for government-owned fixed guidance systems and systems that are privately owned but funded in whole or in part by the state. The Disney monorail system, opened in 1971, covers nearly 15 miles and handles more than 50 million passengers a year, according to the company. Monorail cars were last updated in 1989. The only system-related fatality occurred in 2009 when an operator was killed in a collision between trains on the EPCOT line. The DiCeglies bill is now ready to be introduced in the Senate. A similar transport package (HB 1305) is expected to appear on the house floor on Thursday, although this release is not Disney.

