Actor Scott Ly lost 50 pounds in 4 months for his Netflix debut

YOU MAY HAVE SEEN IT in CBS FBI: Most Wanted, and TNTs Animal Kingdombut you probably wouldn’t recognize Scott Ly like the same guy if you ran into him today.

He changed his look. Dramatically. Ly says he lost just over 50 pounds in four months to prepare for his first film role as Rachel Leigh Cook’s love interest and romantic tour guide in the new Netflix movie Tour Guide to Love.

Fitness has always been a part of Ly’s life, he is a gym manager and an avid MMA and Brazilian Ju Jitsu enthusiast, but a devastating event changed his focus. Just before landing the Netflix role, Ly and his wife suffered a miscarriage while carrying the couple’s third daughter. He had “slackened off” in terms of physical fitness before, and the tragedy dragged him into a dark place, he said. However, Ly found some motivation through the pain.

SasidisSasisakulporn/Netflix//netflix

He was reminded to live fully each day, he says. He aimed to be better in all aspects of his life. He was offered the role in this movie as he was starting to pull himself out of this slump and so he pushed even harder to achieve his goals.

“My third daughter gave me the opportunity to have this project,” he says. It was his first major film role. He came up with a game plan to get into the best shape of his life. He imagined the look of his character and integrated the training program to bring it to life. By the end of his program, he had gone from 220 pounds to a shredded 169. Here’s how he did it.

At Scott Ly’s Tour Guide to Love Training program

Ly’s typical training day started with no food; a black coffee or a sugar-free latte is all he needed to energize his morning session. He usually started with a series of stretches to trigger blood flow to his muscles and relax. From there, he hit the weight.

He’s a big fan of using drop sets, a technique that involves performing reps to failure with a tough weight, then moving to a lighter weight to keep working for even more reps. The idea is to increase the total volume of the workout, a common practice among bodybuilders that stimulates impressive muscle growth, explains men’s health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel, CSCS

play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play

These were long and brutal training sessions, lasting at least two hours. At the beginning of his training, Ly focused on one body part per day. Once the shoot got closer, he started combining muscle groups with more emphasis on compound movements.

Anyway, each morning lift ended with a 10-minute abdominal circuit and a bit of cardio. It usually felt like brief high-intensity interval training, short chunks of intense work followed by a quick rest interval to keep the heart rate elevated.

Ly took the occasional day off, but he never completely stopped. Ly dropped the weights those days but continued with the cardio, walking the highest incline possible on a treadmill for 30 minutes.

Rest and recovery

Such a load and volume demands a rigid recovery routine. Ly’s was simple and consistent: an ice bath once a day, almost every day. Right after he finishes his soak, he feels more energized and positive, he says. Occasionally, he would also reverse the temperature and do hot yoga to improve his mobility.

Ly stresses the importance of sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, which helps her feel fresh at the gym day in and day out. He admits his energy can be high, so he toss and turn some nights. “You can’t play all four shifts nonstop,” he says, so he occasionally supplements with sleeping pills to help him wind down at the end of the day.

The meal plan

Exercise is just one part of a weight loss plan like Ly’s. He cut his meal plan down to the bare essentials so he could reach his goals. Most meals consisted of canned tuna, boiled eggs and spinach, he said. And, of course, lots of grilled chicken.

He ‘rewarded’ himself every day by enjoying a can of tuna in his car after practice. It’s not exactly the decadent chocolate protein smoothie reward that many guys crave after a workout, but Ly was dedicated to his plan. “I tell you, I was possessed.”

He does, however, recall indulging in a cheat meal, after a long day of shooting a shirtless beach scene for the movie. The fun that followed didn’t last long, however. “I’m not done with the movie,” he says, “so why am I off the hook?”

How Scott Ly stayed true to his workout plan

Such a restrictive lifestyle was difficult for Ly to maintain at first. So how, exactly, did he harness discipline and motivation to keep going all the way?

Sticking to his schedule was mostly a mental game, he says. It’s about reprogramming your way of thinking to stay disciplined. His best advice? Retrain your brain to overcome thoughts of abandonment. Keep telling yourself, “I’m going to do this today,” until you do it every day, he says. Once you’ve done this enough times, your thoughts won’t weigh you down like they used to.

Ly also attributes her success to the help of trainers. Ly is a coach himself, but he still hired someone to help him follow the plan.

SasidisSasisakulporn/Netflix//netflix

Ly has gained some weight since filming wrapped, but says he feels solid and has retained most of his muscle mass. He is no longer satisfied with nibbling on cans of tuna and benefits from a more balanced diet than when filming approaches. Still, he says his fitness routine has essentially stayed the same, replacing only some of the cardio with more strength training.

From now on, Ly no longer trains with a goal in mind. He’s still active now, just to enjoy the feeling of training and prioritizing his health. But, he’s “ready to unleash hell” on any project that comes his way next. Her ideal next role? A superhero project. We’re looking at you, Marvel or DCkeep Scott Ly on your shortlist.

You can stream the Tourist Guide to Love now on Netflix.

play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play