Entertainment
Actor Scott Ly lost 50 pounds in 4 months for his Netflix debut
YOU MAY HAVE SEEN IT in CBS FBI: Most Wanted, and TNTs Animal Kingdombut you probably wouldn’t recognize Scott Ly like the same guy if you ran into him today.
He changed his look. Dramatically. Ly says he lost just over 50 pounds in four months to prepare for his first film role as Rachel Leigh Cook’s love interest and romantic tour guide in the new Netflix movie Tour Guide to Love.
Fitness has always been a part of Ly’s life, he is a gym manager and an avid MMA and Brazilian Ju Jitsu enthusiast, but a devastating event changed his focus. Just before landing the Netflix role, Ly and his wife suffered a miscarriage while carrying the couple’s third daughter. He had “slackened off” in terms of physical fitness before, and the tragedy dragged him into a dark place, he said. However, Ly found some motivation through the pain.
He was reminded to live fully each day, he says. He aimed to be better in all aspects of his life. He was offered the role in this movie as he was starting to pull himself out of this slump and so he pushed even harder to achieve his goals.
“My third daughter gave me the opportunity to have this project,” he says. It was his first major film role. He came up with a game plan to get into the best shape of his life. He imagined the look of his character and integrated the training program to bring it to life. By the end of his program, he had gone from 220 pounds to a shredded 169. Here’s how he did it.
At Scott Ly’s Tour Guide to Love Training program
Ly’s typical training day started with no food; a black coffee or a sugar-free latte is all he needed to energize his morning session. He usually started with a series of stretches to trigger blood flow to his muscles and relax. From there, he hit the weight.
He’s a big fan of using drop sets, a technique that involves performing reps to failure with a tough weight, then moving to a lighter weight to keep working for even more reps. The idea is to increase the total volume of the workout, a common practice among bodybuilders that stimulates impressive muscle growth, explains men’s health fitness director Ebenezer Samuel, CSCS
These were long and brutal training sessions, lasting at least two hours. At the beginning of his training, Ly focused on one body part per day. Once the shoot got closer, he started combining muscle groups with more emphasis on compound movements.
Anyway, each morning lift ended with a 10-minute abdominal circuit and a bit of cardio. It usually felt like brief high-intensity interval training, short chunks of intense work followed by a quick rest interval to keep the heart rate elevated.
Ly took the occasional day off, but he never completely stopped. Ly dropped the weights those days but continued with the cardio, walking the highest incline possible on a treadmill for 30 minutes.
Rest and recovery
Such a load and volume demands a rigid recovery routine. Ly’s was simple and consistent: an ice bath once a day, almost every day. Right after he finishes his soak, he feels more energized and positive, he says. Occasionally, he would also reverse the temperature and do hot yoga to improve his mobility.
Ly stresses the importance of sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, which helps her feel fresh at the gym day in and day out. He admits his energy can be high, so he toss and turn some nights. “You can’t play all four shifts nonstop,” he says, so he occasionally supplements with sleeping pills to help him wind down at the end of the day.
The meal plan
Exercise is just one part of a weight loss plan like Ly’s. He cut his meal plan down to the bare essentials so he could reach his goals. Most meals consisted of canned tuna, boiled eggs and spinach, he said. And, of course, lots of grilled chicken.
He ‘rewarded’ himself every day by enjoying a can of tuna in his car after practice. It’s not exactly the decadent chocolate protein smoothie reward that many guys crave after a workout, but Ly was dedicated to his plan. “I tell you, I was possessed.”
He does, however, recall indulging in a cheat meal, after a long day of shooting a shirtless beach scene for the movie. The fun that followed didn’t last long, however. “I’m not done with the movie,” he says, “so why am I off the hook?”
How Scott Ly stayed true to his workout plan
Such a restrictive lifestyle was difficult for Ly to maintain at first. So how, exactly, did he harness discipline and motivation to keep going all the way?
Sticking to his schedule was mostly a mental game, he says. It’s about reprogramming your way of thinking to stay disciplined. His best advice? Retrain your brain to overcome thoughts of abandonment. Keep telling yourself, “I’m going to do this today,” until you do it every day, he says. Once you’ve done this enough times, your thoughts won’t weigh you down like they used to.
Ly also attributes her success to the help of trainers. Ly is a coach himself, but he still hired someone to help him follow the plan.
Ly has gained some weight since filming wrapped, but says he feels solid and has retained most of his muscle mass. He is no longer satisfied with nibbling on cans of tuna and benefits from a more balanced diet than when filming approaches. Still, he says his fitness routine has essentially stayed the same, replacing only some of the cardio with more strength training.
From now on, Ly no longer trains with a goal in mind. He’s still active now, just to enjoy the feeling of training and prioritizing his health. But, he’s “ready to unleash hell” on any project that comes his way next. Her ideal next role? A superhero project. We’re looking at you, Marvel or DCkeep Scott Ly on your shortlist.
You can stream the Tourist Guide to Love now on Netflix.
Cori Ritchey, NASM-CPT is an associate health and fitness editor at Men’s Health and a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor. You can find more of his work in HealthCentral, Livestrong, Self and others.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a43657577/scott-ly-weight-loss-netflix/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Met Police are the only force to miss Boris Johnson’s recruitment target
- Actor Scott Ly lost 50 pounds in 4 months for his Netflix debut
- Former top-rated recruit enters portal
- As Dahyeon Choi | fashion and you
- Stocks fall on earnings, economy worries
- Digital transformation: how the Australian mining industry is embracing technological innovation
- The United Kingdom wishes the State of Israel its 75th birthday
- World must prepare for next ‘inevitable’ pandemic, flu expert warns
- A 3.2-magnitude earthquake rocked San Jose – NBC Bay Area
- Donald Trump rape trial set to begin
- PM Narendra Modi pays final respects to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh | India News
- Jokowi will bring together a coalition of political party coalitions to discuss the 2024 presidential candidate