Students and parents speak out against gun violence





Daily archive photo by Colin Boyle The students asked Council members to invest in resources such as free recreational activities and restorative justice work in the city.

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence and death During Monday’s city council meeting, students and parents urged the city and the nation to take action against gun violence after a tragic shooting left Jacquis Irby dead and two 15-year-olds injured on 12 April. Four Evanston Township High School students went to the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center to voice their concerns about gun violence in the city during public comments. Some students have called for tougher gun laws nationwide. They also asked Council members to invest in resources such as free recreational activities and restorative justice work within the city. Olivia Ohlson, A sophomore at ETHS, said gun violence affects every aspect of American life. “We need tougher gun laws here and nationally,” Ohlson said. “We need more post-high school support and community building in Evanston because behind every loss of life there is a grieving family and community.” Resident Abigail Stone said she went to speak out against gun violence as a mother. She urged the city council to listen to young people in Evanston because they know best how to reach out to other young people and discourage violence. “I worry about how it affects (children’s) traumas, thought patterns and ambitions if some young people feel like they can’t even see beyond 18 because of the violence,” Stone said. After public feedback, the city’s sustainability team updated council on their work this year. Sustainability and Resilience Manager Cara Pratt provided an update on the city’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan and their final action program for 2023. She said the city’s sustainability team applied for several grants to support environmental protection efforts in Evanston, including the Environmental Protection Agency. Government-to-government Environmental Justice Fund, which will help support the city’s affordable housing renovations, and another grant that will help support increased recycling education. A third grant would support the electrification of the city’s fleet, particularly for police department cars. Pratt also pointed to the city’s efforts to assess the municipal vehicle fleet to determine the right sizing for electrification. She said when they started these efforts in July 2022, the police department had one electric vehicle and has since racked up 12. Pratt previewed four key proposals set to come before the council over the next year, including legislation to tax or ban single-use shopping bags that City council dismissed to the drawing board in January. The bill will be presented to the Social Services Committee next Monday. A tree preservation order will also be sent to the planning and development committee during the month of May. The committee/council has also begun to educate the community about legislation regarding building efficiency and the phasing out of natural gas hookups. Pratt said that in 2024, the council would consider adopting Illinois’ stretch code, which allows municipalities to achieve greater energy efficiency in buildings. She also discussed other demands for these proposals, which include an environmental equity survey and a proposal to install solar panels at the Robert Crown Community Center. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @shannonmtyler Related stories: —City Council discusses improving pedestrian crossings — City staff discuss ADA improvement plan, comprehensive new plan, and zoning requests — City Council approves direct cash payment option for repairs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2023/04/25/city/students-and-parents-speak-out-against-gun-violence-at-council-meeting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos