Picture Shop opens expanded facility in Hollywood

Picture Shop has expanded and renovated its Sunset and Seward picture post-production facilities, both located in the heart of Hollywood.

We have invested millions of dollars to ensure that we have state-of-the-art technology and optimal environments for color grading, drafting and workflow management, with the goal of serving our customers to the highest level, said Cara Sheppard, president of Picture Shop. We’ve spent our time focusing on their needs, putting the most advanced tools in the industry in their hands, all in a beautiful and stylish environment that fuels creativity. The team did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see our clients’ work take off.

The Picture Shops facility at 6040 Sunset Boulevard spans 115,000 square feet over six floors on the Sunset Gower Studio lot. With five color bays and 11 editing rooms included in the expansion, the Sunset facility now offers filmmakers five first-class DI rooms, 13 color bays, 22 online editing rooms and 55 offline rental rooms in one setting. specially designed contemporary. Architect Bruce Bolander is behind the redesign. Common areas and meeting rooms have also been modified to provide a “reinvented” customer experience.

Ghost VFX, the visual effects division of Streamland Medias, and Picture Head, the marketing division of Streamland Medias, are co-located at the Sunset complex. Divisions are all securely connected to locations around the world with access to the company’s global talent pool. Production, operations and support teams will be based on site, providing 24/7 customer support. The building is also the global headquarters of Streamland Medias.

Nearby, the Picture Shops facility at 861 Seward has also been recently renovated. The locations feature two state-of-the-art ranking theaters with a third theater opening this spring. All have direct high-speed connectivity to the main Picture Shop facility in Sunset, as well as the Picture Shops facility in Burbank.

