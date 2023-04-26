Entertainment
Picture Shop opens expanded facility in Hollywood
Picture Shop has expanded and renovated its Sunset and Seward picture post-production facilities, both located in the heart of Hollywood.
We have invested millions of dollars to ensure that we have state-of-the-art technology and optimal environments for color grading, drafting and workflow management, with the goal of serving our customers to the highest level, said Cara Sheppard, president of Picture Shop. We’ve spent our time focusing on their needs, putting the most advanced tools in the industry in their hands, all in a beautiful and stylish environment that fuels creativity. The team did an amazing job and I can’t wait to see our clients’ work take off.
The Picture Shops facility at 6040 Sunset Boulevard spans 115,000 square feet over six floors on the Sunset Gower Studio lot. With five color bays and 11 editing rooms included in the expansion, the Sunset facility now offers filmmakers five first-class DI rooms, 13 color bays, 22 online editing rooms and 55 offline rental rooms in one setting. specially designed contemporary. Architect Bruce Bolander is behind the redesign. Common areas and meeting rooms have also been modified to provide a “reinvented” customer experience.
Ghost VFX, the visual effects division of Streamland Medias, and Picture Head, the marketing division of Streamland Medias, are co-located at the Sunset complex. Divisions are all securely connected to locations around the world with access to the company’s global talent pool. Production, operations and support teams will be based on site, providing 24/7 customer support. The building is also the global headquarters of Streamland Medias.
Nearby, the Picture Shops facility at 861 Seward has also been recently renovated. The locations feature two state-of-the-art ranking theaters with a third theater opening this spring. All have direct high-speed connectivity to the main Picture Shop facility in Sunset, as well as the Picture Shops facility in Burbank.
Jon Cremier
Share this story
|
Sources
2/ https://www.televisual.com/news/picture-shop-opens-expanded-facilities-in-hollywood/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- FTSE 100 Live: Productivity hurts UK growth. GSK says no more Covid revenues
- Massie, 18 Democrats vote against resolution to honor US-Israel relations, expand Abraham Accords
- Picture Shop opens expanded facility in Hollywood
- Indian Women’s Hockey Team tours Australia as part of their preparation for Hangzhou Asian Games
- From Sanders to Sauce, NFL Draft fashion is changing with the times
- Turkish President honors Israeli rescue workers who saved lives after the earthquake
- Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Temuera Morrison Expresses Disappointment With The Mandalorian Season 3
- Celebrate Israel’s Independence Day with new Google Doodle – Israel News
- Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays final respects to Parkash Singh Badal
- Three axes are fighting for vice president, who gets who?
- Priyanka in ‘Don’, Deepika in ‘Pathaan’: 5 Bollywood actresses who performed jaw-dropping movie stunts – News
- “I think I need to step it up a notch” – Ruud