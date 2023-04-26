Shehnaaz Gill Breaks Silence on Choosing Bollywood Movies Over Punjabi Movies Post Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Says “I’m Not Like Them, I’m Not Going To Cut…”





After making an internet sensation after her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which hit screens ahead of Eid, opened to a disappointing response. While the film did well at the box office over the holidays, it garnered a low to average response from audiences and critics. Before the movie was released, the entire cast branched out and went to the promotional party. During one such interview, Sana made a shocking revelation and said she was snubbed by Punjabi Film Industry after not being invited to the premiere of her debut film. Now in a recent interview, Shehnaaz Gill chose Punjabi films over Bollywood after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and said she is open to doing more regional films as she doesn’t like them and wouldn’t cut them off in alluding to the Punjabi film industry. Speaking to News18, Shehnaaz Gill said: Of course I will do more Punjabi films if offers come my way. If they approach me, I will definitely go. I am not like them. I will not cut them. My priority is a good script. Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill said that she worked in a Punjabi film as a second lead role and they didn’t invite me to the premiere. They called everyone, even the production house. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the film and while I was leaving I saw the videos and photos of the premiere. I cried a lot that day. They called me and then they canceled. I didn’t know, I was very upset at that time. The Punjabi industry had completely cut me out, she revealed in a promotional interview. On the work side, Shehnaaz Gill has another Bollywood movie 100% opposed to John Abraham and Nora Fatehi in the works. Must Read: When Akshay Kumar was called a moron and how the hell got screwed by Mallika Duas, father Vinod Dua after Aap Bell Bajao, main controversy Aapko Bajata Hoon! Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

