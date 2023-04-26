Actor Joe Manganiello talks about his Armenian roots and culture

Actor Joe Manganiello may be known for his hit roles in ‘Magic Mike’ and ‘True Blood,’ but now he shares his family story, roots and Armenian culture.

He spoke about his family’s past in Armenia at an Armenian Genocide memorial event at the Alex Theater in Glendale on Monday night.

He told the story of his great-grandmother who survived the 1915 Armenian Genocide and moved to America.

In 1915, 1.5 million Armenians were massacred at the hands of the Ottoman Empire (modern Turkey). Armenians were taken from their homes, tortured, starved and killed. Land in Western Armenia was also taken by the Ottoman Empire. Her great-grandmother survived, but was sent to live in a relocation camp and was impregnated by a German officer.

She gave birth to a German-Armenian daughter, Manganiello’s grandmother, and eventually moved to Worcester, Massachusetts and married an Armenian.

Manganiello said it was important to share the stories of our ancestors and raise awareness of issues.

“I didn’t realize how underrepresented Armenian history was, I didn’t realize how much I was telling my great-grandmother’s story, she just survived, so I can to be here today to tell his story, to say his name and to have a like the Dr. Gate show “Finding your Roots”, to have the opportunity to have me tell his story. I hadn’t realized how many of those stories had not been heard and how many people did not know the history of the Armenians,” he said at the event.

April 24, 2023 marked the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. To this day, the Turkish government denies that the genocide took place. In 2021, President Joe Biden became the first US president to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

And even though the genocide happened more than a century ago, an ethnic cleansing of Armenians is now happening in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as Artsakh.

“There are still atrocities happening now. That’s definitely true for Armenians; if there’s been any kind of repercussion, you wonder if what happened in World War II wouldn’t have couldn’t be avoided,” Manganiello said.

“When you have a diaspora, when you have a displacement of a group of people, then it’s kept alive through food, culture, language, religion. So the idea that my rear -grandma escaped and took this with her, I understand why it was so important to her.”

Manganiello discovered his family’s multicultural background and roots through the 23 and Me genetic test. He also shared his story and learned more when he appeared on an episode of the PBS show. “Find Your Roots with Henry Luis Gates”. He said the whole process took him about 10 years.

His ancestry includes Africans, Armenians, Germans and Italians.

“So, like I said, it’s been this great process of discovery. But I think as an artist, what’s amazing to me is that now I know. And now I can move on. my time exploring all of these things and then finding ways to talk about it in different ways,” he said.

His mother was Armenian, so Manganiello and his brother grew up surrounded by Armenian cuisine, culture and language.

“My mother was Armenian, and so, you know, this is the food I grew up on. I grew up on grape leaves, I grew up on lahmajoun, I grew up on sujuk and eggs, I grew up with pilaf and tabbouleh, which is not my thing, but I ate tons of them, and being with my mother, that’s what she cooked for us.

Manganiello and his brother were also demonstrating outside the Turkish consulate.

He has not yet visited Armenia but plans to visit soon with his brother due to a new project he is working on.

He said that knowing his family history and sharing it with the world makes it complete and encourages all people to share their ancestor’s story and not forget where you come from.

“I will always be proud of what my great-grandmother went through so I could be here. I will always carry that with me, and I think every Armenian should be proud of their ancestors and what they did. so that we can all be here”.