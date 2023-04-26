



Malayalam actor Mamukkoya, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode after suffering a heart attack, died on Wednesday. He was 76 years old. The actor had collapsed at the venue of a soccer tournament at Wandoor in Malappuram on Monday. His condition worsened following a cerebral hemorrhage. As an actor, he was not silent in the face of the injustices happening around him. Archive photos: Manorama online

Mamukkoya, who made her screen debut with the film “Anyarude Bhoomi” (1979) directed by Nilambur Balan, made her mark in the industry with her quintessential Kozhikode dialect and dialogue style. During a career spanning six decades, he acted in over 450 films, including four Tamil films and one in (French Flamen im Paradies 1997). His frequent association with director Sathyan Anthikkad in films like Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Sandesham and ‘Rasathanthram’ among others in the 80s and 90s, helped establish him as one of the leading comedians and character actors of the Malayalam film industry. His collaborations with other veteran actors including Sreenivasan, Jagadish, Mukesh, Innocent, Philomina and KPAC Lalitha among others in films like Vadakkunokkiyantram, Chakoram and Ramji Rao Speaking are still known for their one-liners. Although he appeared several times in a similar role, his performances never felt repetitive. His role as Shajahan in the 2008 film Innathe Chintha Visheyam won him the first Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian. Although some of his colleagues were unable to adapt to the winds of change in Malayalam cinema, Mammookkoya came out even stronger in the late 2000s. Through films like Perumazhakkalam, directed by Kamal, Mammookkoya has proven himself capable of handling even serious roles. His portrayal of Abdu in the film earned him a special mention at the Kerala State Film Awards in 2004. He was born on July 5, 1946 as the son of Mammad and Impichi Ayesha in Pallikandi, Kozhikode. As a social commentator, he was not silent about the injustices happening around him. In 2003, he appeared as the father of a Muslim man accused of terrorist activities in the hard-hitting music video titled Native Bapa, while in 2006 he appeared in a hip-hop video titled Funeral Of A Native Son, which was a musical. tribute to Rohit Vemula. The video was a direct attack on the resistance against students demanding justice against oppression. Both videos were written and directed by Mushin Perari. He has recently been seen in movies like Theerpu, Kuruthi and Halal Love Story. Mamukkoya is survived by his wife Suhra and his children Muhammad Nisar, Shahida, Nadia and Abdul Rasheed. His mortal remains will be kept at the Kozhikode Town Hall for the public to pay their respects. His funeral will be held at the cemetery near Kannmparambu Masjid at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2023/04/26/actor-mamukkoya-passes-away-kerala-cinema.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos