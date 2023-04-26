Who is Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani’s personal makeup artist?

Take any event over the past few years, and you can’t help but notice that Nita Ambani’s public appearances have always been a glamorous affair. Whether it’s a big red carpet event or a lavish family reception, Mukesh Ambani’s wife has always managed to turn heads even at this age. Credit goes to Nita Ambani’s stunning clothing choices and her makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.

This name is not new for people who have always been interested in the fashion world. Mickey Contractor has been around for nearly three decades and has carved out a place for itself effortlessly. He started working as a makeup artist in Bollywood with Kajol in 1992. The two worked together for the movie Bekhudi, marking their debut. And there was no turning back for the entrepreneur from now on.

Mickey Contractor is the must-have makeup artist for the Ambanis

When it comes to glamour, the Ambanis have always trusted Mickey Contractor to work his magic on their face. Not just Nita Ambani, but her daughter, Isha Ambani, and daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani, have also always preferred to get ready with this seasoned makeup artist.

What is Mickey Contractor’s salary?

Contractor is one of the highest paid makeup artists in the industry. It reportedly charges between INR 75,000 to INR 1 lakh per person in Mumbai per day.

How did he get into Bollywood?

Mickey worked as a hairdresser in Tokyo during his difficult days. One day he meets Helen, who encourages him to join the Hindi film industry. He worked his magic on several stars and became a bankable name in no time.

Who else is Mickey Contractor’s client?

Among her clientele are Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma. He has worked with actresses across generations, including Gen Z stars.

Movies he worked on

The veteran makeup artist has been associated with films like Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein, My Name is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News And Average English to name a few.

All images: Courtesy of Mickey Contractor/Instagram