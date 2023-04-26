Entertainment
Who is Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani’s personal makeup artist?
Take any event over the past few years, and you can’t help but notice that Nita Ambani’s public appearances have always been a glamorous affair. Whether it’s a big red carpet event or a lavish family reception, Mukesh Ambani’s wife has always managed to turn heads even at this age. Credit goes to Nita Ambani’s stunning clothing choices and her makeup artist, Mickey Contractor.
This name is not new for people who have always been interested in the fashion world. Mickey Contractor has been around for nearly three decades and has carved out a place for itself effortlessly. He started working as a makeup artist in Bollywood with Kajol in 1992. The two worked together for the movie Bekhudi, marking their debut. And there was no turning back for the entrepreneur from now on.
Mickey Contractor is the must-have makeup artist for the Ambanis
When it comes to glamour, the Ambanis have always trusted Mickey Contractor to work his magic on their face. Not just Nita Ambani, but her daughter, Isha Ambani, and daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani, have also always preferred to get ready with this seasoned makeup artist.
What is Mickey Contractor’s salary?
Contractor is one of the highest paid makeup artists in the industry. It reportedly charges between INR 75,000 to INR 1 lakh per person in Mumbai per day.
How did he get into Bollywood?
Mickey worked as a hairdresser in Tokyo during his difficult days. One day he meets Helen, who encourages him to join the Hindi film industry. He worked his magic on several stars and became a bankable name in no time.
Who else is Mickey Contractor’s client?
Among her clientele are Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma. He has worked with actresses across generations, including Gen Z stars.
Movies he worked on
The veteran makeup artist has been associated with films like Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein, My Name is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News And Average English to name a few.
All images: Courtesy of Mickey Contractor/Instagram
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/entertainment/celebrities/who-is-mickey-contractor-favourite-makeup-artist-of-nita-ambani/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Prevent Microsoft/Activision deal to protect innovation and choice in cloud gaming
- Who is Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani’s personal makeup artist?
- Will Colorado’s losses become Texas A&M’s gains?
- How To Make Carrot Halwa Recipe | Indian food and drink
- Google: Back in growth mode (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Did Imran Khan have a hair transplant before marrying Reham Khan?
- Trump could use evidence from a criminal case to burn witnesses
- Visited by Jokowi during Eid, this is a 3 day Labuan Bajo itinerary
- Actor Mamukkoya has passed away
- Cricket: Kane Williamson is given a mentoring role at the Cricket World Cup when he is unfit
- How Coachella sets new standards for menswear ft Ali Sethi
- Bollywood actress arrested in UAE, Two Arrested for allegedly setting him up