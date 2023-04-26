John Stamos Almost Saved The Olsens From Full House Child Actor’s Hell





It’s no secret that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the designers of high-end fashion brand The Row, aren’t big fans of fame and have spent decades distancing themselves from their role as stars. shared childhood as Michelle Tanner on the hit sitcom. Full house. But according to John Stamos, the distancing process could have happened even sooner: he said this week that he tried to get his then-fired infant costars. On Josh Pecks good guys podcast, Stamos shared this while filming a now-iconic scene on the show with Dave Coulier, who played Joey Gladstone, where Stamos and Coulier changing Michelle’s diaper, Mary-Kate and Ashley, then 11 months old, were both crying uncontrollably. We were doing the scene, Stamos told Peck, Joey and I were changing the baby, weren’t we? And Dannys left and said, take care of the kids. Yeah, we have it. We understood. So we carry the baby downstairs and we take him to the kitchen and we hose him down. And she was screaming. Both. They wanted to be somewhere other than there and so did I. Looking back at the scene, you can see why the babies got pissed: Stamos hoists a bottomless baby into the air as Coulier sprays water at her, while a studio audience roars with laughter in the background- plan. Stamos then swings one of the Olsens babies around the kitchen counter and holds her bottom exposed in front of a swinging fan, then spins in a circle as Coulier wraps baby Michelle in paper towels. That would be a lot for an adult artist, let alone a baby! They were 11 months old and God bless them. They kept changing: these are not going to cry. I couldn’t handle it, Stamos said Peck. And I said, it won’t work. So they got rid of them. They bring these two red-haired children. I’m sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive…it was only a few days, and I said, Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible. Given how intentionally the Olsens retreated from the spotlight after the total overexposure they received early in life, there’s something truly shocking about this anecdote from Stamos: if he had found ginger babies attractive, maybe they would have been subjected to traumatic Hollywood childhoods instead of Ashley and Mary-Kate? The responsibility of the studio teachers is simply to sit down and make sure the baby is not placed under any lights that could fall on his head and to make sure he has a clean space to lie down. rest, Adria Later, Mary-Kate and Ashleys Full house set teachersaid The Washington Post in 1991. The father of the twins say it Job in the same article that her daughters were almost like chimpanzees when they were little. Maybe we should just ban children’s play?

