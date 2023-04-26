Internet impersonator Shehnaz Gill called the pronunciation “very accurate”. See Bollywood: Dhasukhabar





Shehnaz Gill, who recently made his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, also hosts a celebrity chat show. She has interviewed celebrities like Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on her show Desi Vibes with Shehnaz Gill. Now, a social media personality and mimicry artist has shared a video of herself, in which she copied Shehnaz Gill’s “cute” accent. While some on social media loved her impersonation, Shehnaz Gill’s loyal fans felt she was making fun of the actor. Read also : Shehnaz Gill says she cried when she wasn’t invited to her movie premiere

Deadha Durga posted a video on Instagram, in which she recreated Shehnaz Gill's accent.



On Tuesday, Dharna Durga posted a video to the Instagram Relay and captioned it, "Cookiest show host ever!" From her mimicry to her facial expressions, body language and hand gestures, a section of Instagram users liked the video of her mixing Punjabi and Hindi. At one point in the clip, he says, "Mere ko na dimag khane mein bada maja ata hai (I like to eat people's heads)."



Commenting on Shehnaz's "perfect" impersonation in the video, actor and social media personality Dolly Singh wrote, "INSANIEEEE." One person commented, "Very good yaar (mate)." Another said: "Every time I see a reel of @dharnaaaaa I have to go to his page and review some old pics because one reel of him just isn't enough." A comment later said, "Itna sakya na hona tha dharanaaaa (too precise)." One person also wrote, "Nice try but Shehnaz jah balti hai funny lagta hai…maybe she does it naturally (good try but when Shehnaz talks it's really funny)." Some weren't so impressed. One comment read, "It was a good try, but not like Shehnaz. You can't catch his accent and tone. One person wrote: "I don't understand why people think like that about Shehnaz. Except using his words, nothing matches. A fan also wrote, "Kisi ke ucharan ka majak kala, usko padna nahi ata hai yeh bolna it's not funny (it's not funny to make fun of a person, say they can't read )." "I don't like this video, I felt like I was trolling," wrote one fan.



Shehnaz, who appeared in Bigg Boss 13, made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit theaters on April 21. Apart from Salman Khan, the action movie also stars Vrooka Chawla, Pooja Hegde and Raghav Jual among others. . Other.

