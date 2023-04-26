Darke Co. Food Truck Rally & Craft Show coming May 6





GREENVILLE Darke County will present the sixth annual Darke County Food Truck Rally and Craft Show on Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville. The Food Truck Rally is a celebration of local small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come and support them during this first major food truck event of the season. These small local businesses need support now more than ever. The event will take place rain or shine. Food trucks confirmed so far are: Arctic Fox, Badges BBQ, Bowmans Concessions, Buckeye Burgers, Chucks Foods, Creme de la Creme Cakery, Fiske Fries & Cheese Curds, Godowns Fixins, Homestead Spud, Kettle Colonel, Kona Ice, La Granja Mexican Food, Lil Tiki Weenies, Little Boijon Asian Cuisine, Martins Old Fashioned Lemonade, Mikesells Concessions, Nacho Pig, The German Corner, Timeless Tacos, Werling Street Eats and Wholly Smokes BBQ. The event also features a wide selection of over 100 craft vendors, specialty clothing boutique trucks, food trucks and stores. Spend the day shopping for that special and unique Mother’s Day gift. Craft vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be located just inside the Colosseum and outside under tents. There is a full day of entertainment in the gazebo with local Darke County bands. Live entertainment includes the following: The Green de Villes from 11am-1pm, Spittin Image from 2pm-4pm and to end the day another local band Shannon Clark & ​​The Sugar from 5pm-7pm Jungle Island Zoo will offer pony rides and a petting zoo from noon to 6 p.m. Stop by the registration table across from the gazebo to enter your name in a draw for a chance to win over $1,000 in prizes donated by local restaurants and businesses. Guests will receive an entry ticket for the raffle when they park their car at the fairgrounds. Solid Rock Apostolic Church will provide parking for the event. The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show appreciates all of the local business sponsors for helping to promote this great event for the community. Winners will be announced at the start of each hour for a chance to win a special prize which can be picked up at the registration table located in front of the gazebo. We are very excited to celebrate local small businesses for this highly anticipated event of the season, said event promoter Jason Blackburn. Celebrating and supporting local small businesses here in Darke County will help grow our local economy and keep these entrepreneurs busy for years to come. We hope you can join us for a great day out with your family enjoying the great selection of amazing food, great vendors and family activities planned throughout the day at the Darke County Fairgrounds. . For more details on the event and to enter the contests, visit www.facebook.com/cremedelacreme.cakery then click on the events tab for The Darke County Food Truck Rally & Craft Show. Contact Jason Blackburn for more information via email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sidneydailynews.com/2023/04/25/darke-co-food-truck-rally-craft-show-coming-may-6/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos