Watch: Bollywood star Salman Khan sends fans to Dubai for the fun at yacht party, poses with Sania Mirza’s son – Reuters

The actor also launched popular Indian TV shows Aap ki Adalat in UAE with news presenter Rajat Sharma By web office Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 2:27 PM Last update: Wed 26 April 2023, 06:23 PM Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was in Dubai to promote his latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Tuesday, he attended a yacht party in the city and interacted with his fans during a meet and greet session. Looking dapper in a red shirt and black jeans, Salman sent the crowds into a frenzy as he entered the party amid blurry music. He clicked selfies and cracked jokes as fans cheered on the superstar. A video of the party has gone viral, showing Salman taking the microphone and addressing the audience in a humorous way. He amusingly said that being on a boat and partying reminded him of the movie “Titanic.” The Bollywood bachelor was also proposed at the party. A woman in the audience shouted, “Salman, marry me!”. But another waved at him, saying, “Don’t get married, Salman.” The actor, often asked about marriage, reacted to her remark and said, “Good, good, good.” All About Last Night: The Healthiest Video!! SK – Aapki shadi ho gayi meri nahi hui, Ye ship Titanic ki yaad dila raha, sab dob jaoge toh movie dekhne kaun jayega. I love you guys. Fans – We love you SK, KBKJ is a hit.#Salman Khan #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/1mw2RDscW3 — Legend BALL (@LegendSKFan) April 25, 2023 He also took the time to meet some of his friends and shared photos of his bodyguard, choreographer and co-workers on social media. In one of the photos, he can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with the iconic Burj Khalifa tower in the background. However, the photo that caught our eye was of Salman holding and posing for a photo with Izaan, son of Indian tennis champion Sania Mirza. Sania’s sister Anam posted a reel and included a video of Salman with sweet little Izaan. Dropping a video of her Dubai diaries, Anam captioned, “POV: 24 hours in Dubai. Recharged for a tough work week ahead.” Watch the video below: Apart from partying, Salman also launched the popular Indian TV shows on Tuesday Aap Ki Adalat in the United Arab Emirates with news anchor Rajat Sharma. The launch, in partnership with NKN Media, marks a historic collaboration between the powerhouses of the media landscape. Hosted by Rajat Sharma, Aap Ki Adalat is one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The shows’ turbulent journey began in 1993 and its enduring appeal is evident from the fact that it is still going strong, attracting millions of viewers. READ ALSO :

