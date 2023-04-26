Lay’s Gourmet onboards Bollywood’s Nawaab as its brand ambassador





The partnership aims to harness the effortless class and regal charm of Saifs to elevate the snacking experience of Lay’s Gourmet Crisps.

Lay’s Gourmet, Lays’ premium line of slow-cooking pot chips, reaches new heights with the superior snacking experience offered by Royal Flavors in the Portfolio. The premium experience is set to scale, with the brand announcing Bollywood Nawab Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador.

The partnership aims to magnify the exquisite taste and finesse of Lays Gourmet chips which are made from carefully selected high quality potatoes, cooked with care for those perfect golden curls and seasoned with flavors and aromas that make your heart smack. lips. The actor will bring his charm and flair, reinforcing that Lays Gourmet is not just an ordinary fry, but a delicately crafted snack experience worth savoring.

The TV commercial, artfully directed by Vivek Kakkad, begins with Saif walking down a lavishly decorated hallway to meet journalists Aditi and Anjali, who are waiting to interview him. The grandeur of Saifs’ house leaves journalists in awe. They discuss the possibility of the house having multiple chandeliers in each room, a legion of butlers in its service, and even a lion as a companion. Strangely, the things they imagine suddenly start to emerge around Saif, leaving him confused. Aditi intervenes, reminding Anjali that Saif’s exquisite taste should not be judged by his opulence alone. Intrigued, Anjali wants to know more about its extraordinary taste, and at that moment he surprises them by placing packets of Lays Gourmet on the table, giving them a glimpse of its refined taste. Anjali, exclaims excitedly, Chips! Oh, I love fries. But Aditi corrects her saying, These are not crisps, Anjali. These are Lays Gourmet.

Commenting on Saifs’ appointment as Brand Ambassador, Shailja Joshi, Marketing Director, Chips Category, PepsiCo India said, “We are delighted to welcome Saif back as a member of the Lays family, this time as the face of our range of slow crisps. – Premium kettle fries, Lays Gourmet. His impeccable taste and refined lifestyle choices make him the perfect partner to showcase Lays Gourmet’s artisanal experience. Our new TV commercial makes this correlation transparent as it provides insight into what really defines Saif as the connoisseur of fine things. We were sure our fans would kiss it as the face of Lays Gourmet, just as they savored the well-deserved experience and rich taste of those delicious fries.

Sharing his enthusiasm, famous actor and tasteful face, Saif Ali Khan said: My previous association with Lay’s spanned many years and is very memorable to me. I’m also thrilled to join the family as the first-ever brand ambassador for Lay’s Gourmet. It’s not just chips, it’s the perfect accompaniment for moments of finesse. I’m sure the public will appreciate the exceptional taste and quality of Lay’s Gourmet Crisps just as much as I do.”

“When we think of royalty, we often associate it with opulence and grandeur. However, true royalty is characterized by an emphasis on quality and perfection, which is precisely what sets Lays Gourmet apart. .Made from fine ingredients, each chip is a testament to the pursuit of the best flavor and experience.And who better than the Nawab of Pataudi himself, Saif Ali Khan, who embodies the spirit of quality and sophistication , to bring the Lays Gourmet experience to life, remarked Rajdeepak Das, CEO and Chief Creative Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett.

The launch of TVC will be followed by a strong 360-surround plan and Saif will continue to be a central part of future Lays Gourmet campaigns.

AGENCY CREDITS: Creative agency: Leo Burnett CEO-Leo Burnett South Asia: Dheeraj Sinha CEO and Creative Director, South Asia: Rajdeepak Das National Creative Director – Vikram Pandey National Creative Director – Sachin Kamble President-North: Samir Gangahar Executive Vice President: Jaikrit Singh Executive Creative Directors: Shahnawaz Qadeer and Pramod Chavan Strategy Leads: Noor Samra and Shailja Dhoundiyal Lead Creative Director: Alisha Sharma Lead Writer: Shweta Bharti Cinema department: Sagar Bhanushali Vice-president: Binay Mehra Director of Brand Services: Kirti Sinha

PRODUCTION HOUSE CREDITS Production company: Pack Films Director: Vivek Kakkad Producer: Vincent Gomes

