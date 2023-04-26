Bollywood Star Kids Like Sonam and Ranbir Kapoor Who Debuted Together

What’s better than a dose of nepotism? Two doses of nepotism. While the debate over who is a nepotist and who is not is an eternal war, one cannot ignore the fact that there is absolutely excitement surrounding a child star’s debut.

Call it curiosity or just aesthetic pleasure, fans love to see child stars step into the limelight. Some continue to build their own name, while others struggle. Here are 10 child stars who got their start together:

1.Sonam & Ranbir Kapoor

Few people know that the two child stars, belonging to two different Kapoor khandans, served as assistant directors to Sanjay Leela Bhansali before making their debuts with Saawariya in 2007. The movie didn’t pan out commercially, but Ranbirs’ vintage aesthetic, songs, and towel dance have surely become a public memory.

2. Janhavi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter

The two young actors were rumored to be dating when they debuted with Dharma Productions Dhadak in 2018. It was a big launch pad for both of them and the anticipation for this first movie was real, especially for Sridevi fans who wanted to see her daughter in a movie.

3.Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna

When Dharmendras’ son and Dimple’s daughter Kapadia-Rajesh Khannas debuted with baraat in 1995, it ended up becoming a great aesthetic feast for all movie buffs.

4. Kajol and Kamal Sadanah

Tanuja and Shomu Mukherjees’ daughter Kajol debuted with producer Brij Sadanah’s son Kamal Sadanah in Bekhudi in 1992. Although Kamal did not do many movies after that, Kajol continues to be one of the best actresses.

5.Abhishek Bachchan & Kareena Kapoor

In 2000, there was a massive media frenzy when kids from two massive movie families debuted. Abhishek and Kareena wowed everyone with their sweet chemistry with JP Duttas Refugee. It was a non-glamorous film with pure drama, an uncommon choice for this period.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nf-FMFSBeJ0