Entertainment
Is streaming the future of Hollywood? Not here
In case you haven’t heard, the cinema is back. That’s the resounding message of CinemaCon, the annual convention for movie theater owners taking place in Las Vegas this week.
While studios such as Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures were previewing their upcoming movies for 2023, it seemed like any previous focus on getting more movies to streaming was an aberration.
The CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav took to the stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Tuesday morning, doubling down on the studios’ commitment to release films exclusively in theaters before they appear on his soon-to-be-renamed streaming platform, Max. HBO Max.
We believe in full film windowing, Zaslav said, music to the ears of theater operators in attendance around the world.
Windowing, in this case, refers to the weeks-long time gap between a theatrical release and a film’s availability for home viewing, a key ingredient in the business model of theater owners for decades. decades.
This practice has come under threat during the COVID-19 crisis, as studios experimented with bypassing theaters in favor of streaming or releasing movies in theaters and online at the same time. These practices largely fell out of favor as the box office returned.
[The motion picture business] can be bigger and stronger than he has ever been, Zaslav said.
The mood at this year’s conference was undeniably upbeat, three years after the COVID-19 pandemic decimated the industry. Recently, however, movies such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie have done huge business.
One thing that’s been missing is a large volume of new releases hitting theaters, but studios said at the convention that those numbers will soon increase, pushing the box office higher.
Our epitaph has been written many, many times, and it has never been like this, John Fithian, the outgoing National Assn Chief Executive. of theater owners, said at a press conference.
In 2022, per film, releases were as good or better than 2019, and the box office could soon return to pre-pandemic levels, Fithian predicted. I have no doubt that over the next two years we will surpass and go beyond 2019 numbers, said Fithian.
It’s a bold prediction, consistent with typical CinemaCon optimism.
But companies like Warner Bros. Discovery promise to increase the number of films they release in theaters, thus helping to feed the hopes of exhibitors. Zaslav said that this year Warner Bros. will release 16 films in theaters and plans to top that in the future.
We are seeing a huge increase in theatrical distribution from all of our key partners, and this is the first time in 30 years of representing theater owners that I can say that,” said Fithian. We are incredibly optimistic.
On Wednesday afternoon, Warner Bros. screened his upcoming DC film The Flash, which has been mired in controversy due to the off-screen behavior of its star, Ezra Miller.
Speaking about the movie earlier today, Zaslav told conference attendees that it was the best superhero movie he had seen and that he had seen it three times.
Warner Bros. rolled out its big stars to promote a solid slate of upcoming releases, including Oprah and Taraji P. Henson for The Color Purple, Margot Robbie for Barbie, Timothe Chalamet for Wonka, and Zendaya for Dune 2, plus new releases from The Warner Bros universe. DC presented by new heads of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran. Miller was not present for the presentation.
Sony Pictures has previewed its new Marvel feature Kraven the Hunter, a new adaptation of the film and video game Ghostbusters Gran Turismo. It also showed new clips from an original Apple film, Ridley Scotts Napoleon, which Sony will distribute worldwide with a robust theatrical window, according to Sony’s cinema president Tom Rothman.
Rothman has gotten a much-needed beard for streaming services, which have recently come under pressure from Wall Street to lead the way to profitability.
Streaming doesn’t create movie stars, Rothman told a host of theater operators. Only global blockbuster movies do.
From day one, when CinemaCon General Manager Mitch Neuhauser took the stage for Elton Johns Im Still Standing, the message was to defy the odds. We’re all still standing after three years, after all the garbage we’ve been through, Neuhauser said. We are back.
CinemaCons before the pandemic were often overshadowed by studio efforts to get movies to consumers’ homes faster.
Not this time.
Fithian recalled several industry disputes over windowing in his tenure. It doesn’t happen, he says.
Instead, theaters are now accepting that windows can vary depending on the film, with some ranging from a few weeks to several months. There is no one size fits all, Fithian said.
One cloud on the horizon is the possibility of a strike by Writers Guild of America members this summer, which could slow film production and releases.
I don’t think anyone in the industry wants to come out of a pandemic, go back to regrowth … and have another disruption, said Michael OLeary, new president of the theater owners association.
