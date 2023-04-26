Effective Altruism Northwestern explores bettering the world

Effective Altruism Northwestern is a club dedicated to quantifying impact and examining how best to use careers and resources for the greatest good.

McCormick Jr. Julian Baldwin discovered Effective Altruism Northwestern, a philosophy club, in its freshman year. He read more about effective altruism the following summer and found himself drawn to the club’s mission: to explore how the community can do the most good most effectively. Today, he is co-president of the club.

According to its website, EANU is made up of a group of students united by the desire to do their utmost to “improve the world”. According to the website, the goal of effective altruism is to analyze how to allocate resources and make the best possible efforts to help others, and then take action.

Practicing effective altruism often means making measurable, evidence-based change to address global issues, according to club member and freshman Weinberg student Samarth Arul.

EANU runs several scholarships and programs based on discussion in cohorts throughout the academic year. The sequences include readings and discussions on topics such as the long term, biosecurity and animal welfare.

New EANU members join the Introductory Fellowship for seven weeks and examine central ideas about effective altruism, such as trade-offs and marginal impact. The In-Depth Fellowship, for those who have taken the introductory course, allows members to dive deeper into the nuances of the movement and the concept of cause prioritization.

“It’s more like providing a framework for people to jump in and actually try to do something with their careers,” Baldwin said. “If you’re taking philosophy classes, I think it can be a bit frustrating, because it’s very easy to get endlessly lost in things that don’t seem as important to define.”

Baldwin, a computer science student, helped lead the club’s AI Safety Fundamentals program. The quarter-hour seminar delves into the ethical issues surrounding artificial intelligence. It also explores the governance and interactions between AI systems and the real world. The first cohort of the program met in the spring of 2022.

“One of the biggest and most overlooked problems in the world is trying to solve the technical issues of how we actually align AI with the interests of humanity,” he said.

Arul joined EANU because he had a previous interest in philosophy and effective altruism.

He said he participated in the AI ​​Safety Program because he has seen issues around artificial intelligence become more “urgent” in recent years.

“In terms of many metrics, it looks like AI has the potential to become extremely intelligent and difficult to control,” Arul said. “One of the goals of not really this group, but more of just the field in general, is to think about how best to align AI to be safe for human use.”

Every Friday the club socializes with dinner, games and discussions.

These casual hangouts attracted Weinberg’s second student, General Council member Eduardo Andrade, to the club.

“It’s really very welcoming, which was good when I first got involved,” he said. “It’s also nice to be around people who care and work to structure their lives so they can make an impact and improve the world in the long run.”

The EANU community encourages people to challenge themselves to be open to new points of view, according to Andrade. He said the club helped him hone his critical thinking.

The club attracts members from a variety of disciplines, according to Baldwin. He said there are currently around 40 to 50 members in EANU, including majors in computer science, philosophy and journalism.

Arul said the club’s community is “very intellectually driven”.

“It’s just an amazing place to be around people who are really motivated to learn and really, really curious about global issues and how to solve them and how to tackle them,” Arul said.

