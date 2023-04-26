Harry Belafonte, actor who marked Hudson, dies | Columbia County

HUDSON Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at the age of 96, is remembered as a dynamic actor who had an indelible impact on Hudson with the 1959 anti-racism thriller Odds Against Tomorrow.
Hudson Hall screened Odds on April 20 as part of its Movies on Main Street series. Gary Sheffer, chair of the Hudson Area Libraries History Hall Committee, introduced the film and the audience shared stories about Belafonte’s life and career.
It turned out to be a fitting tribute to the actor-singer who worked to achieve black equality in American cinema while campaigning for civil rights.
Harry Belafonte was such a special performer, Hudson Hall chief marketing officer Caroline Lee said Tuesday. In addition to his acting and singing, he fought for civil rights in the United States. It was a special evening.
By the mid-1950s, the color barrier in Hollywood was collapsing. Black actors like Sidney Poitier were cast as leading men. Movies changed too. Black heroes appeared in musicals and science fiction films. Black actors were at the center of the stories, not just numbers on the periphery. Black stereotypes were seen as offensive and they gave way to more developed black personas.
Carmen Jones (1954), a lavish Technicolor musical adaptation of Bizet’s opera Carmen directed by Otto Preminger, has many great moments thanks to outstanding performances by Belafonte and the legendary Dorothy Dandridge. Preminger wasn’t afraid to explore the possibilities and challenges of the genre
By the time he starred in Robert Wises Odds Against Tomorrow, filmed in Hudson and released in 1959, it was clear Belafonte was on a mission to transgress racial inequality in film.
He was the only black actor to have a lead role in film noir, Lee said. And he went one better by setting up his own production company to make Odds Against Tomorrow and release it. Above all, Harry Belafonte showed us the destructive effects of racism.
When Belafonte was cast as Johnny Ingram, the reluctant third axis of a trio of burglars in Odds against Tomorrow, Hudson rose to fame in the film world and would be inextricably linked to New York, an association the city has retained with this day. .
Healthcare workers at 1199SEIU mourn the passing of our beloved MB Harry Belafonte was a trailblazing artist, social justice warrior and healthcare champion, 1199SEIU President George Gresham said in a statement . His lifelong commitment to advancing freedom and equality, often at the risk of his own career and livelihood, is a testament to his character and courage. I can’t think of a social justice movement in my lifetime that hasn’t had Mr. B behind it in some way.
On one level, Odds Against Tomorrow, about three men of very different personalities and temperaments who form a tumultuous alliance to rob a bank in an upstate New York town (beautifully portrayed by Hudson as a grim streetscape where blinding lights cast inky, menacing shadows) is both a thriller and a social commentary film about bigotry, greed and self-destruction.
The screenplay, based on a novel by William P. McGivern, offers a subtext of understanding and tolerance in an atmosphere heavily charged with obsession and, by climax, rage and madness.
Johnny Ingram is a working-class Everyman trying to hold on to his family and his dignity. Johnny meets Earle Slater (Robert Ryan), a vicious Southern-born racist, and Dave Burke (Ed Begley), an ex-cop with a plan to rob a bank and disappear in New York with the loot in front of the police. catch up.
Under the realistic, documentary-style direction of Robert Wises, Belafonte’s performance is notable for its lack of pretension, color blindness, and growing hatred for Slater. Johnny is a husband driven to crime by the frustration of his inability to provide for his new wife. Slater sees Johnny as a showcase for the gang. Unlike Slater, who is ruled by his emotions, Johnny is self-disciplined and mind-driven. Johnny, not Burke, is the gang’s intelligence, and he won’t allow Slater to defeat the robbery plot with his bigotry. Johnny may be a thief, but he’s an honorable thief.
