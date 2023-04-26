Richard Neutra’s Bonnet House for Rent in the Hollywood Hills – DIRT





Recently available for rental in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Landmark #1210, Richard Neutra’s House Beanie. Located in Hollywood Dell, the modern International-style residence was built in 1941 for novelist and LA Times journalist Theodore Bonnet and his wife, Lois, a publicity writer for movie studios. Responding to the challenges of the property’s sloping terrain, Neutra designed the house as a series of leaning cubes into the hillside, angling them to maximize the southwest views of the forested canyon and town below, a plan that won praise for the house in Architectural Record and Revues Arts & Artistes. Its most significant endorsement, however, would be the fact that the Bonnets remained in residence for over forty years! Eight decades after its construction, the two-bedroom, two-bathroom home still retains Neutra’s original floor plan and a preponderance of original details, including hardwood floors, paneled walls, ribbon windows international style with crank casements, a brick fireplace in the living room and a semi-circular fireplace in the master bedroom. The home’s open-plan kitchen has been updated with marble countertops and stainless steel appliances, and its master bath covered in Heath ceramic tile. Other updates include a new roof, HVAC, plumbing, electrical panel, WiFi and digital TV. In keeping with the modernist ethos of maintaining a connection with nature, the redwood-clad residence features walls of glass that open to a flagstone terrace. There is also a large side yard that extends behind the house to a flat space ideal for al fresco dining or just lazily gazing at the enveloping flora and fauna. Of course, in a city obsessed with vintage design, an architecturally pure home in a desirable neighborhood doesn’t come cheap; the historic property is on offer with Veronika Sznadjer of Crosby Doe Associates with monthly rent of $9,000.

