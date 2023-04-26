Bollywood meets Jackie Chan in Britcom, Polite Society





The director of the new British comedy Polite society said his leading lady was “sent by the movie gods” and couldn’t have made the film without her. The film combines martial arts, a heist, Bollywood and a story of family honor and stars Priya Kansara as Ria and Ritu Arya as Lena, two loving sisters who fight after Lena decides to to marry a very unsuitable boy, leaving his younger sister determined. to do anything to stop the marriage. Director Nida Manzoor, cinematographer Ashley Connor and Priya Kansara on the set of Polite Society Speaking to RT Entertainment, Nida Manzoor, who has previously directed an acclaimed sitcom We are lady partssaid finding the right young actress to play the lead role of Ria was quite a task. “It was a long search and until I saw Priya, I didn’t believe I had a movie,” she says. “The role is so demanding. It requires someone who can do the angst of adolescence, but also can do the heightened gender nods as well as carry the film and have that amiability and vulnerability. “The role required physicality and comedic timing, so it was a tall order and Priya did it all so brilliantly. I feel like the movie gods sent her to be in this movie. .” Priya Kansara as Ria and Ritu Arya as her sister Lena i Mazoor says she was inspired by her relationship with her own sister to get the right sibling dynamic for the film and Priya says she was able to tap into her bond with her younger brother for the role. “I have a younger brother and I also grew up in a shared household and I have two cousins ​​and they are like my sisters,” she says. “So yeah, I’ve witnessed and been part of a lot of sibling fights, but there’s also this protection and love between all of us. We’re each other ride or die.” She adds, “I think the other thing that’s also fun to develop with Ritu is that with the siblings, you have your own language, things that only you and your siblings find funny. You just have to look at your siblings and know that’s it or were going to do this thing, or this thing is really bothering them. “So developing that with Ritu was really fun. Honestly, I felt like Rishi was my sister.” Nimra Bucha as Raheela and Priya Kansara as Ria Khan face off The film also stars Akshay Khanna as Lena’s seemingly perfect husband and Nimra Bucha as her scheming mother – a woman with a manic cackling that would make Cruella de Vil look even paler. His camp, burlesque, crazy and very fluid in the genre. east is east it’s not. “I grew up loving genres of all kinds and wanted to celebrate all the cinema that I loved with this film,” says Nida. “So it was really essential to mix and match all of these genres that I really loved. I like movies that take risks with tone and that’s something I wanted to try and do myself. .” Polite company hits theaters Friday, April 28

