Carrie Fisher will be honored with the star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month | Entertainment





Carrie Fisher is to receive her “long-awaited” star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ‘Star Wars’ actress – who died in December 2016 at the age of 60 – will be honored on May 4, a day known to fans as Star Wars Day, and Mark Hamill, her co-star in the franchise , is delighted to receive the recognition. Sharing a post announcing the news, Mark wrote on Twitter, “It’s been a long time + so well deserved. #CarrieOnForever.(sic)” Carrie’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, will accept the star on her behalf, and guest speakers will be announced soon. g his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame just over six years after his death. Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said in a statement, “Fans will be thrilled to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. “Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Fame members Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk. “I’m happy to add that his star is a few feet from Mark Hamill’s star and opposite his legendary mother Debbie Reynolds’ star.” Mark, 71, received his star in 2018, while Harrison, 80, was honored in 2003. Debbie – who died just a day after her daughter – earned her first star in 1960 for her film work. Carrie’s will be the 2,754th star to be installed. Mark previously advocated for Carrie to receive a star on the iconic boulevard in 2018, although he noted that deceased stars are often honored posthumously at least five years after their death. He tweeted at the time: “Carrie GETS her well deserved star on the Walk of Fame it’s only a matter of time. The rule is a 5 year wait when awarded posthumously (sic ) It was revealed in June 2021 that Carrie would be among the famous faces honored with a star for the start of the 2022 school year.

