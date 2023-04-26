Sirius XM Miami Studios (SIRI) to be launched by Howard Stern





SiriusXM SIRI recently announced that Howard Stern will officially open Sirius XM’s new state-of-the-art complex in Miami. The resort is located in the heart of South Beach, which is a hub of music, entertainment, culture and more. The Howard Stern Show is a one-of-a-kind show with exclusive interviews and daily entertainment. The show will air live from Miami studios from May 1-3. Stern will be joined live in the studio by special celebrities and musical guests. Miami Studios’ official opening week features an exciting schedule of performances and broadcasts on multiple SiriusXM channels, all originating from the South Beach resort. It also includes the launch of a new Latin Pop channel, Hits Uno. Hits Uno will hit the airwaves to deliver the best in dance, pop, reggaeton and viral Latin music. Listeners will hear hits from Bad Bunny, Becky G, Bizarrap, Camilo, Karol G, Maluma, Rauw Alejandro, Rosala, Sebastian Yatra and more. Starting May 1, all programming from the Miami studio will be available to SiriusXM subscribers in their car and on the SXM app. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Price Consensus Chart | Quote from Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Sirius XM’s original content sets it apart from its competitors This Zacks No. 3 (Hold) ranking company seeks to compete in a declining satellite radio market by focusing on original content. Sirius XM’s most popular shows include Fresh air, Dr Laura And The Dave Ramsey Show. You can see the full list of current Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Zacks’ consensus estimate for SIRI’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a 12.5% ​​year-over-year decline. The consensus revenue estimate for 2023 is pegged at $9.03 billion, indicating a 0.26% year-over-year increase. Although there are no direct competitors to satellite radio, Sirius XM does face competition from on-demand music service providers such as Spotify Technology PLACE, Apple AAPL music and Amazon.co.uk AMZN music. According to a Comparably report, music streaming companies are ranked based on CEO Ranking, Product & Service, NPS, Price, Customer Services, eNPS, Gender & Diversity Score, and Score overall of culture. Amazon ranks first followed by Spotify, Apple and SiriusXM. Amazon Music is one of the best on-demand music apps for users. It was the first music store to sell music without digital rights management. Some of the best podcasts include Even the rich, The Brief of the Morning And Business Movers. Spotify is one of the best known music brands in the world. It is a digital music service with a library consisting of millions of songs. Some of the popular podcasts include The Daily, Break the bread And What you need to know. Apple Music is a one-stop solution for audio, video, and music services. Apple Music is also available on Android devices. Some of the key podcasts include Fresh air, Are you up? And The transfer. Shares of SIRI have fallen 39% in the past year compared to the 5.9% drop in Zacks’ consumer discretionary sectors over the same period. The story continues Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Free Stock Analysis Report Spotify Technology (SPOT): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com, click here. Zacks Investment Research

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sirius-xms-siri-miami-studios-150603387.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos